Pop-Punk Alt Rockers Pushing Veronica Share DEAD GIRL Music Video & Single

Not even close to legal drinking age, Southern California schoolboys PUSHING VERONICA are a pack of proud 'nerdy misfit kids' that deliver a striking view into the pressures faced upon today's youth with their self-described brand of "Ballpit Rock." Mixing pop-punk melodies with crunchy rock riffs, the quartet have sprung to life the debut single and music video from their upcoming LP due in 2020 with the tongue-in-cheek track, "Dead Girl."

"Dead Girl" is accompanied with a macabre and hilarious music video shot by the legendary Dean Karr (Marilyn Manson, Deftones) and likens the high school hookup culture to necrophilia. "I've been a fan of Pushing Veronica for a couple years now and have loved seeing them mature into a full-blown rock band with hit making promise!" lauded Karr. "We had a blast making 'Dead Girl,' and my prosthetics department led by Ralis Khan did such an amazing job with our actress' makeup! Writing the short story was fun and couldn't have come out more on point than exactly what we filmed! Proud of these guys!"

Explaining the storyline, vocalist and guitarist JULIEN SILVÅS shared: "It's like nobody wants to be burdened with a relationship or any form of love. Everybody just wants to chew people up and spit them out like emotionless zombies. It's bullsh*t.Vocalist and guitarist OLI LITNER adds: "We couldn't help but stab that idea right in the heart. That's why the girl isdead. She represents what happens when we simply use others for their bodies and stop valuing real relationships and connections with each other."

Listen here:

PUSHING VERONICA is Oli Litner (vocals, guitar), Julien Silvås (vocals, guitar), Noah Rozansky (bass) and Brady Ward (drums). The band were formed after Oli met Brady in P.E. class. Neither wanted to participate, so they stood on the sidelines talking about punk rock music. Brady then introduced Oli to his "buddy since preschool" Julien, and the trio ended up performing at Brady's bar mitzvah in 2016. Brady enlisted his friend Noah to fill out the rhythm section on bass and, with all the pieces in place, PUSHING VERONICA came to life.



When they're not in class, the quartet can be found performing all around the Los Angeles area and they've previously opened for acts including Unwritten Law, The Ataris, and Fuel.The band performed a sold-out gig with Gemini Syndrome at the Whisky A Go-Go which led to a production partnership with drummer and producer Brian Steele Medina, who invited the band to his Las Vegas studio to record their forthcoming album.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You