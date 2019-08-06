Pop Artist William Bolton Drops New Single SERENDIPITY

WILLIAM BOLTON is ready to heat up your summer with his catchy, new single "Serendipity" which premiered last week on Blurred Culture who described the songas "a laid back, disco-infused jam that's sure to get your feet tapping." The single was instantly added to TIDAL's "Pop Rising" playlist and SPOTIFY's popular "New Music Friday" playlist and which was heard in a steamy scene on the May 16 season finale of NBC's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Listen to "Serendipity" now on Spotify here.

"Serendipity is a song about the magic of an unexpected moment that can change everything," BOLTON shares. "I originally created the idea in 2017, then I re-wrote and reproduced the song twice, after an unimaginable summer."

Check out the new track here:

BOLTON spent his cumulative years in Detroit, MI grasping onto the rich musical history the city offered (from its Motown past), before heading to the thriving live music scene in Boston, MA to attend university. While there, he began independently releasing his music generating over 35 million streamswith his singles while constantly performing at local clubs and venues. Gaining the attention of producer and mentor Ryan Leslie, BOLTON made his debut festival appearance at Firefly Music Festival (Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, The 1975) in 2016 before heading on a European tour as direct support toHoodie Allen including another festival stop at Reeperbahn (Germany). He has since been seen playing across the U.S. with acts including The Chainsmokers, Bryce Vine, Kyle, Frenship and Shwayze.

Currently based in Los Angeles, BOLTON will be performing a 21+ show onSaturday, September 7 at the Hollywood hotspot Madame Siam as part ofBlurred Culture's weekly showcase, ZERO. Details can be found HERE. Stop by to hear BOLTON's latest singles, including the recently released track "Used To Love You," which you can hear in the music video seen here.

Photo provided by Chris Bet





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You