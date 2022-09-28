Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Polyphia Share 'Ego Death' Featuring Guitar Virtuoso Steve Vai

Their new album will be released on October 28.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Genre-bending instrumental band Polyphia have released the latest single from their forthcoming album Remember That You Will Die, out October 28 via Rise Records.

"Ego Death" features Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai, most known for his work with Frank Zappa, Mary J Blige, Motörhead, Alice Cooper, and many more. Grammy Award-winning producer and trumpet player Brasstracks also appears on the track.

Alongside the track, the band shares a vibey and stylish performance video featuring Vai and Brasstracks filmed in Los Angeles.

"Ego Death" follows the previously released "ABC" featuring Sophia Black, "Neurotica," and "Playing God" which together have garnered over 49M+ streams globally.

Remember That You Will Die features collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai, + more.

Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, the album also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga), JUDGE (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band's longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, FINNEAS), and more on select tracks.

Since their formation in Plano, Texas in 2010, Polyphia have made a name for themselves by blending intricate guitar riffs with hip-hop rhythms, bass-heavy trap music, and progressive metal & rock influences.

To date, the band has released three studio albums - Muse (2014), Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018) - as well as two EPs and a handful of singles. Their impressive catalog has earned them 400M+ global streams, 130M+ YouTube views, and international acclaim.

Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.

Watch the new music video here:

