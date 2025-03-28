Polo & Pan Release Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album '22:22'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic French electronic duo Polo & Pan have released their highly anticipated third studio album 22:22 via Ekler/Hamburger/Virgin. The 12-track LP sees the duo creating a dreamscape of playful riffs and sunlit grooves accompanied by evocative lyrics weaving through real life and fantasy as they take listeners on a journey of deep imagination.

The result is a dynamic production that further establishes Polo & Pan’s signature sound as they push their creative boundaries and offer their unique style of French pop to the world. The album’s previously released tracks have already garnered over 8 million global streams and early support from the likes of Billboard, The Sun, Stereogum, MTV UK, Clash Magazine, Dancing Astronaut, DJ Mag, and more.

Reflecting on their sonic progression, Polo & Pan share, “Caravelle was a trip around the world, with Latin and African sounds, and Cyclorama was a trip in time, but 22:22 has a more in-the-moment flow to it. We’ve leaned into a more Anglophone-French take on disco and pop, and worked with vocalists of different styles for the first time.”

With 22:22, Polo & Pan present a sparkling collection of French Touch-infused pop tracks, drawing on live instrumentation, analog recording techniques, exciting collaborations, and coy surrealism. Drawing from numerology, the album’s title symbolizes balance within the universe and clarity and creativity within oneself, a concept the pair have brought to the forefront as they chart a more focused path as songwriters and artists. Newest single “Petite Etoile” shines with twinking chords and laser-guided synth lines as Beth Ditto speaks to the cosmic longing between two individuals and follows previous single “The Mirror,” a disco-inspired track meant to draw people to the dancefloor as their auras reflect off one another. The album also features “Disco Nap” featuring English band Metronomy which delves into a sonic journey of yearning and acceptance while “Nenuphar,” the French word for water lily — a flower that closes at night and reopens at dawn, similarly encourages listeners to dance until sunrise and if the mood strikes, to begin again.

The pair, consisting of Paul Armand-Delille (Polo) and Alexandre Grynszpan (Pan), are currently on the road, bringing their signature electro-disco sound to unprecedented heights as they provide fans with an immersive and visual experience. They will wrap up their sold out 2025 European tour following a stop in Paris on March 30th and 31st before making their return next month to Coachella on Sunday April 13th and 20th and to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 17th - full tour routing is below.

Known for their sun-drenched grooves, pop culture samples, and enchanting club beats, Polo & Pan have built a fanbase around the world earning over 2 billion streams globally and 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. To date, they have released countless singles, EPs, and two full-lengths — their Gold-certified album Caravelle (2017), which features the double platinum singles “Nana” and “Canopé,” and their album Cyclorama (2021) which features diamond certified track “Ani Kuni” and gold certified “Feel Good.”

Solidifying their reputation as musical trailblazers, they’ve earned media acclaim from the likes of The New Yorker, Billboard, E!, NYLON, DJ Life Magazine, Le Monde, and V Magazine and have had songs featured on the FIFA 22 soundtrack and TV shows including YOU, Good Girls, and Dynasty. With a distinct presence in the global music scene having headlined sold-out tours across America, Europe, and the Middle East while also gracing major festivals like Coachella, Daisy Carnival, and Lollapalooza, Polo & Pan has crafted a rich sonic tapestry, drawing inspiration from around the world to take listeners on a vibrant sonic journey.

2025 Tour Dates

March 30 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia - SOLD OUT

March 31 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia - SOLD OUT

April 13 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 20 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 24 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB - SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Amit Israeli

Comments