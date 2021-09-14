'Pokemon 25: The Album' to Feature Katy Perry, Post Malone, & More

On October 15, Pokémon 25: The Album will be released by Capitol Records as part of a massive, yearlong music campaign from The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group. See below for the full album tracklist.

The 25th anniversary celebration kicked off with Post Malone's "Only Wanna Be with You - Pokémon 25 Version" surprise cover of the Hootie and the Blowfish smash '90s hit, 'performed' during Pokémon's P25 Music virtual concert in February 2021. Pop icon Katy Perry unveiled her anthemic original lead single for the album, "Electric," in May.

New songs by Vince Staples ("Got 'Em"'), Cyn ("Wonderful") and Mabel ("Take It Home") - collected on The Red EP - followed in August, along with Louane's "Game Girl." Individuals who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive each of these six songs. The compilation will also feature new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Yaffle (Japanese artist/producer based in Tokyo), and Tierra Whack plus ZHU's alternate versions of the songs of The Red EP, which were featured on The Blue EP, released last month.

Fans can pre-order the album here.

Pokémon 25: The Album Tracklist

1. Katy Perry - Electric

2. Jax Jones - Phases (with Sinead Harnett)

3. Mabel - Take It Home

4. Lil Yachty - Believing

5. J Balvin - Ten Cuidado

6. Cyn - Wonderful

7. Vince Staples - Got 'Em

8. Louane - Game Girl

9. Tierra Whack - Art Show

10. Post Malone - Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)

11. Yaffle - Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)

12. Mabel - Take It Home (ZHU Remix)

13. Cyn - Wonderful (ZHU Remix)*

14. Vince Staples - Got 'Em (ZHU Remix)*