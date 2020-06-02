Poirier Releases New Single 'Sim Bombei' With Samito

Montréal-based artist Poirier is back with the second single from his upcoming album, "Sim Bombei" with Montréal-based Mozambican artist Samito. The new single is out now with Wonderwheel Recordings and available everywhere you can stream music.



Reflecting back on the song, Poirier recalls, "Music is about friendship and vibes. I like a lot talking with my friend Samito, gifted musician and vocalist from Mozambique who lives in Montréal for many years. We share crazy music stories that covers Mozambique, South Africa, Europe and Montréal. In "Sim Bombei", I wanted to create a warm danceable vibe that connect the listener with Africa and the Caribbean. A timeless vibe influenced by Kassav', the popular group from Guadeloupe. The lyrics are about not getting fooled by the appearances or the trends and still be on top of the game by being yourself. It's also the follow up of our song "Sowia", teaming on both with guitarist Funk Lion and both songs are part of my new album "Soft Power". I played "Sim Bombei" a few times already at my gigs and spontaneously couples were formed, dancing together. That was exactly my secret wish with that song."

With his first album dating back to 2001, Poirier is a prolific, creative and eclectic Canadian producer / musician with a 20 year journey of creating music. Constant in his albums and DJ performances is a desire to build bridges between different languages, communities, and cultures. His open, uninhibited musical mind means that his works bend boundaries, resulting in compositions that mix several styles and eras. He now has produced a total of 11 albums and many EPs with labels such as Ninja Tune, Nice Up Records and, more recently, Wonderwheel Recordings. Active in Montreal, his successful monthly dance party Qualité de Luxe is dedicated to African and Caribbean music, attracting crowds for over six years. Poirier is also the man behind Bounce le Gros and Karnival, parties with legendary status in Montréal nightlife history.



As usual with Poirier, it's hard to pin point all the genres and references on his new album. Soft

Power has an irresistible warm vibe that will make anyone move and dance. It's warm, it's acoustic, it's electronic. Tracks "Café Com Leite" feat. Flavia Coelho and "Me Leva" feat. Flavia Nascimento transport the listener to Brazil while "Sim Bombei" and "Sowia", both featuring Samito, while the Sounds of West Africa influence "Nidiaye Sam" feat. Daby Touré. Then it's across the Atlantic to Montréal and Mexico with "Contigo" feat. Boogat, while "Pull Up Dat" feat. Red Fox is a Jamaican jam perfect for any dancehall party. "Nou Pare" feat. Coralie Hérard captures the heart of Haiti while "Do Kase" feat. Mélissa Laveaux fuses Canada and France with Haïti in the background. In his instrumental tracks, Poirier throws an afro house party at 4am with "The Junction", travels back in time on an island in the Mediterranean Sea circa 1987 with "Forma", and, finally, relaxes in the sun with "Coconut Beach."



Poirier's "Soft Power" LP is due out on New York's Wonderwheel Recordings in June.



Pre-Order:

https://wonderwheelrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/soft-power

