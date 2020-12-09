Point North Shares Holiday Single 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Alternative rock band Point North has shared their new single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," out today on Hopeless Records. The single shows Point North putting their own unique spin on the holiday classic, featuring driving drum beats and guitar riffs with soaring vocals.

Fans can check out "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside a new visual now below.

The holiday single comes not long after Point North released their debut album, Brand New Vision. Self-produced by Jon Lundin and Point North, Brand New Vision is the album Point North have waited their entire lives to release. Devoid of crazy metaphors or poetry, the album is human, honest, vulnerable, and aspirational. Brand New Vision is available to purchase now at smarturl.it/brandnewvision

Point North is Jon Lundin (vocals), Andy Hershey (guitar), and Sage Weeber (drums).

Watch here: