Pluto TV Announces Huge Expansion of CBS Content

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, and CBS, today announced an all-new supersized installment containing thousands of hours of classic hit episodes and series from the legendary CBS vault will be landing on Pluto TV by year's end.

Tapping into the rich heritage of the CBS library and the huge reach of America's Most Watched broadcast network, audiences will now have unprecedented access to over 6300 new, classic episodes available to stream on-demand - tripling the amount of CBS series currently available on-demand on Pluto TV.

And debuting soon, nine all-new all-time greats like Cheers, Frasier, Star Trek and more will premiere across select Pluto TV original channels with the hit CBS crime dramas Criminal Minds and new seasons of Hawaii-Five-O now available on-demand on Pluto TV.

Paramount Global companies CBS and Pluto TV, both recognized leaders across television and FAST, have developed an increasingly successful partnership, marrying their collective expertise to super-serve audiences worldwide. In just three years' time, CBS' residency on Pluto TV has grown from an initial offering of 3 channels to over 40 to-date including over 100 series on the platform featuring best-in-class programming, groundbreaking news, sports, classics, daytime and more.

Last year, CBS added the rolling four to Pluto TV, offering the most recent four in-season episodes of prime-time series for viewers to stream on-demand, for free. All of this has resulted in CBS becoming the number one driver of audience engagement and revenue on the Pluto TV platform with even more programming launching over the next few months.

To meet the growing viewer demand, last month Pluto TV spun off two additional CSI channels, CSI: Miami and CSI: New York. Additional CBS programming recently added to Pluto TV linear include NCIS and Criminal Minds as well as a specially curated, branded channel featuring past interviews for the acclaimed, legendary news program 60 Minutes.

As a testament to the success of CBS and others on Pluto TV, Nielsen recently issued its monthly report, The Gauge, announcing that Pluto TV is the first FAST service to cross the 1% share threshold and break out of the "other streaming" category capturing 1% of total TV usage across broadcast, cable and streaming. (Nielsen, The Gauge)

"Pluto TV and CBS are both proven leaders delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences," states Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming. "With unrivaled access to the coveted CBS library, Pluto TV is able to deliver the best of both worlds to our viewers - world-class, evergreen programming with flexible viewing options, all for free."

"Pluto TV and CBS are a great example of how having a BIG network and studio partnered closely with a FAST platform can supercharge our streaming ecosystem," said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS. "Both of our teams are continually benefitting from insights and learnings around FAST programming performance to help define future strategies that benefit each of our businesses.

The overwhelming success of the CSI and 48 Hours channels on Pluto TV are just two recent examples of how our broadcast franchises are connecting with a growing and often unduplicated streaming audience. We think we're just getting started in how we can work together with Pluto TV for the benefit of our content and the company."

New Channels & Series Coming to Pluto TV throughout November & December

Frasier (Sitcom Legends)

Cheers (Sitcom Legends)

Star Trek: The Original Series (Star Trek channel)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (More Star Trek channel)

Have Gun - Will Travel (Westerns TV channel)

The Wild Wild West (Westerns TV channel)

Petticoat Junction (Classic TV Comedy channel)

New seasons and new series coming to Pluto TV On-Demand

The Andy Griffith Show

Becker

Beverly Hillbillies

Beverly Hills 90210

Brady Bunch

Charmed

Criminal Minds

CSI: Miami

CSI: New York

Diagnosis Murder

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

Everybody Hates Chris

Family Ties

Flashpoint

The Fugitive

Girlfriends

Gunsmoke

Half & Half

Have Gun Will Travel

Hawaii Five-O

Hot Bench

JAG

Laverne & Shirley

The Love Boat

MacGyver

Man With A Plan

Matlock

Mission Impossible

Moesha

Mork & Mindy

Numbers

The Odd Couple

One On One

The Parkers

Perry Mason

Petticoat Junction

Pink Collar Crimes

Rachael Ray

Rescue 911

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Scorpion

Sister, Sister

Taxi

Touched By An Angel

The Twilight Zone

Webster

The Wild Wild West

Wings

WoW - Women Of Wrestling