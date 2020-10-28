Planned Parenthood 'We Need Every Voice' Campaign Launches With Over 200 Musicians

With full-page ads featuring over 200 leading industry musicians across genres.

Today, Planned Parenthood Action Fund launched the "We Need Every Voice" campaign with full-page ads featuring over 200 leading industrymusicians across genres. The ad placement, appearing in six key states' newspapers, including the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Times, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, encourages people to vote, and emphasizes, especially on the heels of the confirmation of a new Supreme Court Justice, that this election - more than any other - will determine our health, rights, and our future.

Following the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion and access to affordable health care, at extreme risk. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only further laid bare how crucially we need leaders who will fight for our rights and expand people's access to health care, and make decisions that reflect the will of the people they serve. Approximately 77% of Americans do not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects. United, our voices have power and can change the direction of this country.

Over 65 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election - surpassing the number of early voters in the 2016 election - and sending a clear message that people want their voices to be heard and their votes to be counted. This year, artists including Andra Day, André "3000" Benjamin, Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Foo Fighters, HAIM, Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey, Questlove, Paulina Rubio, The Chicks, and more, have signed on to the "We Need Every Voice" campaign to encourage people to use their voices and their votes to drive change, and protect our reproductive freedoms.

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund:

"Everything is on the line with this election. Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government - that's why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in person in states with early voting. As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people's health care access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for 'We Need Every Voice' to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights and our freedoms."

"We Need Every Voice" is the latest example of the music community joining Planned Parenthood Action Fund to mobilize fans and supporters to fight back against unconscionable state abortion restrictions across the country as well as other attacks on reproductive rights. Last year, Planned Parenthood Federation of America's "Band Together, Bans Off" campaign in Billboard generated over 500,000 petition signatures.

In addition to "We Need Every Voice," Planned Parenthood Federation of America has previously partnered with the music community to advance social justice - from civil rights and gender equality, to LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedom - and raise our voices when our health and rights are on the line. The latest release from 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood, a series of original recordings, is the new Bright Eyes single "Miracle Of Life" - with all proceeds from sales, streaming, and syncs to go to Planned Parenthood.

You can join these artists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund by texting PLAN to 22422 to add your voice and find your polling place here.

