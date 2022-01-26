PinkPantheress Announces First U.S. Headline Tour

PinkPantheress has announced her first-ever U.S. headline performances. The highly anticipated string of dates kicks off May 7th in Oakland, CA and makes stops in Los Angeles and New York City before wrapping up on May 21st in Atlanta, GA (tour itinerary below). Tickets will be available HERE beginning Thursday, January 27th at 1pm ET.

Though she only debuted in 2021, PinkPantheress has gained a strong fanbase and was awarded BBC's prestigious Sound of 2022 award earlier this month. The artist's debut mixtape To hell with it arrived in October to massive critical acclaim, landing her on nearly every "Best Of 2021" and "2022 Artist To Watch" list, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, Pitchfork, Billboard, Variety, The FADER, TIME, Harper's Bazaar and more.

To hell with it is out now via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records and includes fan-favorites "Pain," "Passion," and "Break It Off," plus recent hit singles "Just for me" and "I must apologise."

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

May 7 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 13 - New York City, NY - 88Palace

May 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory