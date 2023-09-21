Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Shares New Song 'Terror's Pillow' (Live) From Upcoming Album 'Live In New York'

The Newcastle, UK-based group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs shared their new track “Terror’s Pillow” (Live) from their upcoming live record, Live In New York. The album showcases their fiery live show from their April 2023 performance at New York City’s Mercury Lounge, on their recent tour in support of the acclaimed LP Land Of Sleeper. Live In New York will be released via Missing Piece Records and is currently available for pre-order here.

The group also recently shared the newly emerging fan favorite “Big Rig” from the album, a spiraling metal odyssey which oscillates between hard driving space-punk thrash and sludge-laden, tectonic riffs.

Drummer Ewan Mackenzie says “our show at Mercury Lounge in Manhattan NYC was the last date of our North American tour, and the final chapter of a wonderful musical adventure for us. We had already had the privilege of playing at St. Vitus in Brooklyn at the start of the tour, and so returning to NYC again felt like a kind of homecoming. The atmosphere was electric that night, there was magic in the air and a special connection among everyone in the room."

Mackenzie continues, "'Big Rig' is such a joy to play, like a journey in itself, with big changes, breakdowns and tangents: you feel like you’re hanging on for dear life as the song sweeps you into another mind-bending section.”

Live In New York comes in the wake of tours across the UK, Europe and North America, festivals across the UK, Greece, Norway, Latvia, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany and the release of their killer live KEXP session. The band’s 2023 album Land of Sleeper (currently available on vinyl and streaming services).

Videos were released for the coruscating “Ultimate Hammer,” a high-octane sonic ride that melds classic riffage with the group’s predilection for offbeat chaos, and “Mr Medicine,” the audio equivalent of sticking a fork in plug socket. They also previously released a blistering live performance video of the track “Terror’s Pillow.”

Land of Sleeper is the heavy-psych/garage-rock band’s fourth studio album and follows 2020’s Viscerals, which Under The Radar described as a “sense bludgeoning amalgamation of metal, punk, and experimental noise at its most brutal,” while Louder declared it “Utterly enthralling.” Kerrang writes, “melding the fuzzed-up, stripped-back muscle of heavyweights like Black Sabbath and Motörhead to progressive sludginess, then pouring on a generous helping of the wryly abstract humor of IDLES, this third album is a strange, unruly offering.”

U.S. Tour Dates:

10/29/23 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

10/31/23 - Troy, NY - No Fun Festival

11/01/23 - New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom

11/02/23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/03/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

11/04/23 - Washington, DC - Atlantis