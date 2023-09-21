Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Shares New Song 'Terror's Pillow' (Live) From Upcoming Album 'Live In New York'

Live In New York is now available for pre-order.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; October Release Dat Photo 4 Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love & More; Release Date Set

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Shares New Song 'Terror's Pillow' (Live) From Upcoming Album 'Live In New York'

The Newcastle, UK-based group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs shared their new track “Terror’s Pillow” (Live) from their upcoming live record, Live In New York. The album showcases their fiery live show from their April 2023 performance at New York City’s Mercury Lounge, on their recent tour in support of the acclaimed LP Land Of Sleeper. Live In New York will be released via Missing Piece Records and is currently available for pre-order here.

The group also recently shared the newly emerging fan favorite “Big Rig” from the album, a spiraling metal odyssey which oscillates between hard driving space-punk thrash and sludge-laden, tectonic riffs. 

Drummer Ewan Mackenzie says “our show at Mercury Lounge in Manhattan NYC was the last date of our North American tour, and the final chapter of a wonderful musical adventure for us. We had already had the privilege of playing at St. Vitus in Brooklyn at the start of the tour, and so returning to NYC again felt like a kind of homecoming. The atmosphere was electric that night, there was magic in the air and a special connection among everyone in the room." 

Mackenzie continues, "'Big Rig' is such a joy to play, like a journey in itself, with big changes, breakdowns and tangents: you feel like you’re hanging on for dear life as the song sweeps you into another mind-bending section.”

Live In New York comes in the wake of tours across the UK, Europe and North America, festivals across the UK, Greece, Norway, Latvia, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany and the release of their killer live KEXP session. The band’s 2023 album Land of Sleeper (currently available on vinyl and streaming services).

Videos were released for the coruscating “Ultimate Hammer,” a high-octane sonic ride that melds classic riffage with the group’s predilection for offbeat chaos, and “Mr Medicine,” the audio equivalent of sticking a fork in plug socket. They also previously released a blistering live performance video of the track “Terror’s Pillow.” 

Land of Sleeper is the heavy-psych/garage-rock band’s fourth studio album and follows 2020’s Viscerals, which Under The Radar described as a “sense bludgeoning amalgamation of metal, punk, and experimental noise at its most brutal,” while Louder declared it “Utterly enthralling.” Kerrang writes, “melding the fuzzed-up, stripped-back muscle of heavyweights like Black Sabbath and Motörhead to progressive sludginess, then pouring on a generous helping of the wryly abstract humor of IDLES, this third album is a strange, unruly offering.”

U.S. Tour Dates:

10/29/23 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
10/31/23 - Troy, NY - No Fun Festival
11/01/23 - New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom
11/02/23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/03/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
11/04/23 - Washington, DC - Atlantis



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Believe With New Release Photo
Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Believe' With New Release

Featuring the empowerment anthem “Strong Enough,” “All or Nothing,” “Dov'è l’amore,” and the title track “Believe,” a huge global hit that sold over 10 million copies and was No. 1 in 23 countries. The leopard-printed vinyl package includes discs in sea blue, light blue and clear, along with an exclusive numbered lithograph of Cher.

2
Cornelius Releases YMO Cover Cue & Announces Global Tour Photo
Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour

The video’s release is a tribute considering the recent passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi in 2023.  Over the years, Oyamada has collaborated with each member of YMO separately as well as performing in their touring band as well. Cornelius also played in Japanese supergroup METAFIVE with Takahashi and released two albums.

3
Oh Land Drops New Track Id Rather Sing From Loop Soup Photo
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'

Oh Land has thrived in her musical journey, releasing four studio albums and touring the world, both headlining and opening for such acts as Katy Perry, Sia, and most recently, Coldplay in Copenhagen last month. Her live performances are known for their mesmerizing energy, combining her music with visually stunning stage designs and choreography.

4
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024 Photo
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024

Breakthrough alternative pop-rock band Beach Weather is heading into 2024 with another one - a national headlining tour. 2022 saw the band reunite after a multi-year hiatus and sign with Arista Records. Their hit single “Sex, Drugs, Etc” peaked at #1 on the Alt Radio charts and simultaneously claimed the fastest rise to number one that year.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric VideoVideo: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric Video
Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From ShowtimeVideo: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From Showtime
SYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' SingleSYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' Single
Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SHUCKED