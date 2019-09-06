Pieta Brown Shares 'Bring Me' from Forthcoming Album

Today, acclaimed singer/songwriter Pieta Brown released her newest single "Bring Me" off her forthcoming album Freeway. Out on September 20th via Ani DiFranco's Righteous Babe Records, the lush new album was co-produced with Bon Iver drummer and renowned solo artist S. Carey. A fluid and magnetic track, "Bring Me" has become an emotional centerpiece to the album. "If music is love, we'll have enough," sings Pieta, celebrating the beauty in our brokenness.

"'Bring Me' is a gorgeous acoustic ballad that easily finds common ground between folk, country, and Americana," stated Flood Magazine. "Treading in territory adjacent to Kacey Musgrave's genre-blurring Grammy winner, Golden Hour, it arrives at a time when legions of potential fans are just a well-placed spin away."

"Bring Me" follows the release of previous singles "The Hard Way" (feat. Mark Knopfler), "Morning Fire," and "Ask For More" which Stereogum called "Three and a half minutes of gorgeousness, and Brown's vocals couldn't be more stellar if she tried." Paste also described "...the mix immerses the listener in Brown's world" while American Songwriter said "Brown accomplishes a dreamy, ethereal sound."

Recorded at Justin Vernon's April Base Studio, Freeway is an utterly mesmerizing collection, a delicate yet forceful reckoning with change that's marked by the push and pull of unabashed intimacy and a slow-burning intensity. Cut live in just three days, the album features an all-star band that includes Carey, bassist Mike Lewis (Bon Iver, Andrew Bird), and guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker (Andrew Bird, Alpha Consumer). The resulting recordings reflect the foursome's seemingly telepathic bond, a deeply organic chemistry fueled by a shared passion for emotional exploration and sonic discovery.

With Freeway, Brown leaned into the power of human connection and physical presence. In a recent interview with Billboard, she described the process of recording the album in which Carey, Lewis, and Ylvisaker heard the songs for the first time in the studio, forcing them to rely on their gut instincts and to react to the tunes (and each other) in real time. "The recording process was eye opening for me because it was so different from the way I've worked in the past," said Carey. "Pieta would just nail her vocal takes while she played live in the room with all of us, and I'd say, 'How are you doing that?!'"

Her most experimental collection to date, Freeway is also Brown's most confident and direct. It's an honest accounting of bittersweet endings and hopeful beginnings, of painful loss and traces of liberation in the aftermath, all captured here with a raw spontaneity and fierce self-assurance. She sings with grit and grace in a raw and all-encompassing voice that seems to flow effortlessly from within, a bubbling spring of feminine strength that celebrates the beauty in our brokenness.

"I just love this album," Ani DiFranco stated. "It's like a magic-hour walk across a field of Pieta songs, blowing in the comely breezes of some devastatingly understated musicianship and production. I love that every aspect of this record seems to be conspiring to amplify the haunting lilt of Pieta's voice. The one that she was born with."

Track List:

01) Ask For More

02) Morning Fire

03) Freeway

04) Bring Me

05) Only Flying

06) The Hard Way

07) Ever A Time

08) Beyond The Sun

09) Before We Break

10) Coming Down Again

11) Shelter Now

Tour Dates:

09/17 - Fort Atkinson, WI @ Cafe Carpe

09/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Anodyne Coffee

09/19 - Madison, WI @ Kiki's

09/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Hook & Ladder

09/21 - Northfield, MN @ Northfield Arts Center

10/04 - Alma, WI @ Big River Theatre

10/05 - Glenwood City, WI @ Everwood Farmstead

10/09 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

10/18 - Charleston, IL @ Dvorak Concert Hall *

10/19 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House *

10/26 - Cedar Falls, IA @ Octopus

11/01 - Des Moines, IA @ Temple Theater *

11/02 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon *

11/03 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Lounge *

* w/ Iris Dement





