Pierce Turner Shares New Single 'Love Of Angels' from Forthcoming Album 'Terrible Good'

Today, the internationally acclaimed Irish performer, Pierce Turner, releases a new single titled "Love Of Angels." Set over a rocking guitar arrangement, the philosophical track combines the teachings of acclaimed The Power of Now author Eckhart Tolle and the idea of the psychological "ego."

This is the fourth track off Pierce Turner's forthcoming album, Terrible Good, which was created with legendary guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Suzanne Vega, Rufus Wainwright). The album is set for release on February 25 via StorySound Records.

"For me, lyrics always have to have a message," explains Turner. "On 'Love Of Angels' I take the phrase 'you are what you eat' and expand upon it to a further truth. We are everything that comes in-what we think, read, see, breathe, smell, hear, and believe as well as eat. If it's good stuff, you will be good, guaranteed. How we move affects us too, I swear!!!!! You can dance to this. It's The Rolling Stones meets Eckhart Tolle."

An Irish-American musician in the truest, and most literal, sense, Pierce Turner lives half the year in his hometown of Wexford, Ireland, and the other half in his longtime adopted hometown of New York City. Both places are reflected in his songs, which frequently move between these two different worlds. S

ince he began his solo career in the 80's, he's worked on a broad range of projects including writing for opera, scoring movies, and composing a contemporary Mass. His genre-bending songwriting has led Turner to collaborate with legendary producer John Simon (The Band, Leonard Cohen, Cass Elliot) on 1991's Now Is Heaven and composer Philip Glass on projects such as 1986's It's Only a Long Way Across and "Yogi with a Broken Heart."

Turner wrote the songs for Terrible Good over a four-year period, in a process complicated by living and working in two different countries and during a pandemic. Electric guitars are central to Terrible Good, arising from his collaboration with guitarist/producer Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Suzanne Vega). The two Irishmen, who have spent the greater part of their lives living and experimenting with music in New York City, have married those experiences to produce an Irish album recorded with a New York attitude.

Turner has previously shared three singles from the album; the soulful "Where It Should Be," the optimistic "Set A Few Things Up" and the raucous eulogy "Tommy and Timmy." Glide Magazine premiered the latter saying "Pierce Turner's songs are like a soundtrack to a pub rock documentary - mixing the pent up singing of Joe Strummer atop the supercharged guitar sounds. It's no surprise that Turner splits his time between Ireland and NYC, as his contagious old school rock statement is as much hustle and bustle as it is explosively passionate."

Listen to the new single here: