Pickathon Announces Full Schedule, Special Sets From Phil Lesh and Nathaniel Rateliff

Pickathon's proud to announce the full schedule for the 2019 Festival. August 1-4, 2019 in Happy Valley, Oregon, just outside Portland.



If you haven't been to Pickathon before, each stage is very carefully curated and matched with each artist to push for a larger narrative. Then the stage is shot with a variety of cameras to create almost an independent film. It's an unusual way of thinking about a music festival and helps account for the nearly two hundred videos that Pickathon releases between festivals. With that in mind, there are some very special surprises in store this year!

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band have some special moments in mind for Pickathon this year. Thursday is traditionally the early entry day at Pickathon, a time to arrive before the main crowds, set up camp, and get a sneak preview of the music to come. This year, Pickathon's opening the doors a bit wider and Phil Lesh will hold court Thursday night at the Mt Hood Stage.



Friday night, Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band will close out the Woods Stage, nestled deep into the forest, for a full three hour double set unprecedented in Pickathon's history!

Headliner Nathaniel Rateliff will also be bringing two very special sets to Pickathon! Saturday night he'll be playing with the Night Sweats, bringing in material from his most recent material with the full band. Sunday night, he's got a whole other band made up close friends to play an acoustic roots setting of his earliest material to close out the Woods Stage and end the festival.





