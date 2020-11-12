Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-Hour Beethoven Marathon as Part of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds

Pairing Beethoven sonatas with newly commissioned works.

On Wednesday, December 16, in celebration of Beethoven's 250th Anniversary, pianist Yael Weiss will present an all-day marathon concert featuring performances of Beethoven sonatas and newly commissioned works from around the world written for her project 32 Bright Clouds as well as conversations with the composers and special guests. Along with world premieres by composers from Cambodia and Hong Kong, Weiss will also perform new pieces by composers from South Africa, Myanmar, Philippines, Turkey, Colombia, and more-alongside specific Beethoven Sonatas.

32 Bright Clouds: Beethoven Conversations Around the World is a global music-commissioning, performing and recording project curated by pianist Yael Weiss. The project commissions a diverse group of composers from countries of conflict and unrest around the world, with all new works unified by a single "Peace motif" from Beethoven, above which he added the inscription "A Call for Inward and Outward Peace" above the notes. Each new composition is connected to one of Beethoven's Piano Sonatas. 32 Bright Clouds aims to harness music's great power for unity and peace.

For more information on 32 Bright Clouds, please visit https://www.32brightclouds.com/

Morning Events: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

- Beethoven and the Global Aspiration for Peace: Yael Weiss and the 32 Bright Clouds Project

- Beethoven in Myanmar: A conversation with composer Ne Myo Aung, a performance of his new piece Moha (connected to Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein") and a discussion of the Burmese Sandaya piano style.

- The Moonlight Sonata and Social Justice: A conversation with Indonesian composer Ananda Sukarlan and performance of his piece No More Moonlight Over Jakarta and the Beethoven Sonata it is connected to (Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight").

- A Lullaby for Beethoven: A conversation with Turkish composer Aslihan Keçebaşoğlu and a performance of her piece Ninni (connected to Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 28 Op. 101).

- World Premiere: A conversation with composer Alfred Wong from Hong Kong and the world premiere performance of his piece Passion (connected to Beethoven's Piano Sonata no. 23 "Appassionata").

Afternoon Events: 1 - 5 p.m. ET

- African Rituals and Dedications: A conversation with South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen and a performance of his work Isiko: An African Ritual for Ancestral Intercession (connected to Beethoven's Piano Sonata no. 29 "Hammerklavier")

- Demonstrating for Peace: A conversation with Venezuelan composer Adina Izarra and a performance of her piece Arietta for the 150 (connected to Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 32 Op. 111)

- Beethoven and a World Unheard: A conversation with composer Sidney Boquiren from the Philippines and a performance of his piece Unheard Voices and the Beethoven Sonata it is connected to (Piano Sonata No. 7 Op. 10 No. 3)

- Painting Beethoven in Afghanistan: A conversation with composer, calligrapher and painter Milad Yousufi from Afghanistan and a performance of his work Willow and the Beethoven Sonata it is connected to (Piano Sonata no. 8 "Pathetique")

Evening Events: 5 - 9 p.m. ET

- World Premiere: A conversation with composer Bosba about music in Cambodia and a world premiere performance of her work Sovannaphum: Kosal's Lament (connected to Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 11 Op. 22)

-After Beethoven, from Iran: A conversation with Iranian composer Aida Shirazi and a performance of her piece Aprés and the Beethoven Sonata it is connected to (Piano Sonata no. 26 "Les Adieux")

- Hidden Recordings of Beethoven's Piano Sonatas: A conversation with music writer, composer and critic Jed Distler exploring rare and unusual Beethoven interpretations

- Upcoming 32 Bright Clouds works from South America: A conversation with composers Carolina Noguera-Palau (Colombia) and Xavier Beteta (Guatemala) about their upcoming Beethoven-inspired works

- Beethoven's Sonata no. 32 Op. 111: A performance of Beethoven's final piano sonata

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You