Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance

On Sunday, August 27th, during the Las Vegas show of the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé performed in a custom-made piece-transformer by the Ukrainian brand FROLOV.

The upper part of the metal corset mini-dress transformed into a transparent bodice with a hand-embroidered FROLOV heart, symbolizing the wholehearted passion and creativity the singer possesses.

The entire look was created in the production facilities of the Ukrainian brand, which are still located in Kyiv. Despite the ongoing war, the founder and creative director of the brand, Ivan Frolov, expressed his immense pride in working with Beyoncé once again. She previously wore a Ukrainian brand for her first performance in four years in Dubai earlier this year.

"We are very proud to create the second custom-made look for Beyoncé in just one year! Our team worked tirelessly despite the ongoing missile attacks and air raids in Kyiv. This is how we can showcase the unwavering resilience of the Ukrainian people, who no matter what still are crafting pieces loved by some of the world's biggest stars, like Beyoncé!" - Ivan Frolov.

"Sometimes people pronounce FROLOV as 'FOR LOVE' - and there is no mistake. Everything we do and create is with love. Thats why the anatomical heart is our logo, and we put it on each of our pieces' - Ivan Frolov describes

The brand will present its new ready-to-wear collection on September 16th during this season of London Fashion Week.

Check out photos here: