Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance

The brand will present its new ready-to-wear collection on September 16th during this season of London Fashion Week.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 1 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 3 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

On Sunday, August 27th, during the Las Vegas show of the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé performed in a custom-made piece-transformer by the Ukrainian brand FROLOV.

The upper part of the metal corset mini-dress transformed into a transparent bodice with a hand-embroidered FROLOV heart, symbolizing the wholehearted passion and creativity the singer possesses.

The entire look was created in the production facilities of the Ukrainian brand, which are still located in Kyiv. Despite the ongoing war, the founder and creative director of the brand, Ivan Frolov, expressed his immense pride in working with Beyoncé once again. She previously wore a Ukrainian brand for her first performance in four years in Dubai earlier this year.

"We are very proud to create the second custom-made look for Beyoncé in just one year! Our team worked tirelessly despite the ongoing missile attacks and air raids in Kyiv. This is how we can showcase the unwavering resilience of the Ukrainian people, who no matter what still are crafting pieces loved by some of the world's biggest stars, like Beyoncé!" - Ivan Frolov.

"Sometimes people pronounce FROLOV as 'FOR LOVE' - and there is no mistake. Everything we do and create is with love. Thats why the anatomical heart is our logo, and we put it on each of our pieces' - Ivan Frolov describes

The brand will present its new ready-to-wear collection on September 16th during this season of London Fashion Week.

Check out photos here:

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance
Beyoncé

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance
Beyoncé

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance
Beyoncé

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance
Beyoncé

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance
Beyoncé

Photos: See Beyoncé Wearing Ukrainian Designer FROLOV During Her Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour Performance
Beyoncé

Photos courtesy of FROLOV



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Zach Bryan Sets The Quittin Time 2024 Tour Dates Photo
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Zach Bryan announces his 2024 North American run, The Quittin Time Tour. The news comes days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan. The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

2
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves Photo
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Expansive yet intimate, the 16-track set explores the Grammy-nominated artist’s Oklahoma roots as well as his vast and varied confluence of musical and literary influences. Written and produced by Bryan himself, the self-titled album is a raw and unfiltered communique from the songs’ creator directly to the heart of his global audience.

3
Riley Green to Release New Album Aint My Last Rodeo in October Photo
Riley Green to Release New Album 'Ain't My Last Rodeo' in October

The Alabama good ol’ boy, whose close relationship with fans has guided his entire career, recently shared the news onstage at Ohio Stadium, setting social media ablaze with excitement. The 12-track project delivers more of the signature no-gimmick, undeniably Country sound fans have come to know, love and obsess over from the rising star. 

4
Sebastián Yatras Vagabundo Reaches RIAA-Platinum Status in U.S. Photo
Sebastián Yatra's 'Vagabundo' Reaches RIAA-Platinum Status in U.S.

On CBS Mornings, famed media personality Gayle King presented the multi-talented artist with an RIAA certified Latin Platinum® plaque for his latest smash single, “VAGABUNDO,” which boasts 226 million global streams to date! It’s 2x Platinum® in Spain and holds multiple Gold® certifications across Latin America. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME