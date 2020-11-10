Phoebe Bridgers To Release 'Copycat Killer' EP on Nov. 20

Featuring all new recordings of songs from her critically acclaimed album Punisher.

Phoebe Bridgers has announced her new EP Copycat Killer to be released November 20 via Dead Oceans. Copycat Killer will feature all new recordings of songs from her critically acclaimed album Punisher which came out earlier this year.

These versions of the songs were recorded with GRAMMY Award winning arranger and string player Rob Moose who has also arranged and recorded strings for top artists such as Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, The Killers, Kesha, Moses Sumney, FKA Twigs, Haim, Jose Gonzalez, and Regina Spektor, and more.

Vinyl copies will be available initially exclusively Rough Trade. Punisher has been listed in the Rough Trade Record Stores "Albums Of The Year" list at #2.

Phoebe Bridgers released her debut album in 2017 as a relatively unknown singer-songwriter living in Los Angeles. A little over two years later, she's become an internationally lauded musician with three acclaimed bodies of work to her name: her solo debut, Stranger In The Alps, the boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in 2018, and Better Oblivion Community Center, a surprise collaboration with Conor Oberst, in 2019.

Bridgers is a singular talent, and also the rare artist with enough humor to deconstruct the tired heuristics of a meteoric rise. Punisher, written and recorded between the summer of 2018 and the fall of 2019, cements her as one of the most irresistibly clever and tenderly prolific songwriters of our era and gave Bridgers her first Billboard #1 on the Emerging Artist Chart.

