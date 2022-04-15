Phoebe Bridgers Releases New Track 'Sidelines'

Phoebe Bridgers has released a brand-new song, "Sidelines," written for Hulu's "Conversations with Friends," a TV adaptation of the popular Sally Rooney novel.

Bridgers, a longtime fan of Rooney's work, was tapped by Hulu to write a song for the show, which she penned with bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. This will be the only original new song from Bridgers this year. It's out now on Dead Oceans. The show premieres May 15th.

Phoebe is currently on tour and performs at Coachella Festival in Indio, California for the very first time tonight. Following a newly announced show at New York's Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, on June 16th (general on sale begins at April 15 at 10am), Phoebe will head to the UK and the EU for the very first time since the start of the pandemic, finally bringing songs from her multi-Grammy nominated album Punisher to audiences across Europe. The initial run of dates sold out so quickly Phoebe added three additional dates at London's 02 Academy Brixton.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson's Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/16: Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/23: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/20: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/24: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/27: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/28: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/29:O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/21: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/24: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troutdale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain't No Picnic Festival - Pasadena, CA