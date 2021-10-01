Phoebe Bridgers Releases Cover of Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling'

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover version of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" exclusively via Bandcamp today, Friday, October 1st.

All proceeds from the sale of the track, including Bo Burnham's publishing, will go to Texas Abortion Funds - split evenly between Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Inc.

Phoebe's version, which she has also been performing live on her current tour, was recorded in Los Angeles with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott and Maria Taylor.

Listen here: