Philip H. Anselmo And The Illegals to Presents Pantera Livestream Tribute

Philip H. Anselmo And The Illegals will return to the stage next week for a special livestream event.

Dubbed A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, the multi-camera shot, fully live performance will find the band celebrating the legacy of Pantera with a set featuring select cuts from Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill, and Reinventing The Steel! The livestream will also include an opening set by Australian grindcore unit/Housecore recording artists King Parrot.

The festivities kick off April 9th at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT with PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS taking the stage at 8:00pm EDT / 5:00pm PDT sharp. Video on demand will be available through Monday, April 12th at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT.