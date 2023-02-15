Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peter Morén's SunYears Debut 'Come Fetch My Soul!'

Peter Morén's SunYears Debut 'Come Fetch My Soul!'

The track is from the debut album Come Fetch My Soul! out June 16.

Feb. 15, 2023  

SunYears, a new project from Swedish singer/songwriter Peter Morén of Peter Bjorn and John, today unveils the first single, and title track from the debut album Come Fetch My Soul! out June 16 via Yep Roc Records.

"As you get older, it gets easier to write songs because you become more vulnerable in a different way," Morén explains of the bold and open-hearted song 'Come Fetch My Soul!' featuring Jess Williamson, offering, "it's about being overwhelmed by the love you have for your partner, and this feeling of putting yourself in the hands of something or someone else." Directed and animated by Vince Bigos, watch/share the official video for "Come Fetch My Soul."

The 10-track album's melodic wisdom immediately feels familiar yet is unexplored territory for Morén, who delivers a collection of tunes that instantly feel timeless. Ranging from wistful folk and Beatles-esque pop to psychedelic guitar jangle and shimmering balladry, the album is a result of nostalgic listening habits and thematically from dreams, most notably the rockabilly-esque track "Last Night I Dreamt I Met Phil & Don," which takes inspiration from a dream meeting pop legends the Everly Brothers.

For the album, Morén enlisted fellow indie artists Ron Sexsmith, Jess Williamson, Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), and Kathryn Williams, which resulted in multiple duets throughout the album. The closing track "Wake Up," written during a songwriting retreat, features Ren Harvieu. "During that trip, we sang a lot together in different groups," explains Morén, "and it was that spirituality of singing with other people that I want to bring into this record."

An open-ended name that references both the classic sound of 1950's Sun Records and the passage of time itself, SunYears has been years in the making with a figurative birth that came during the pandemic.

With touring scrapped, Morén rediscovered his love of playing guitar in solitude and the art of collaboration, which he did with a tight-knit group of friends and peers in his hometown of Stockholm. "Those experiences brewed something in me," he recalls. "Looking at how other people make music and dipping in and out of other environments was really inspiring."

Produced by Peter Morén, Ruben Engzell, and Daniel Bengtson, mastered by Magnus Lindberg, and mixed by Niklas Berglöf, all songs on the album were written by Peter Morén except "Wake Up," which was written by Peter Morén, Kathryn Williams, and Ren Harvieu.

Watch the new music video here:




Channel Tres Announces Real Cultural Sh*t EP Release Date Photo
Channel Tres Announces 'Real Cultural Sh*t' EP Release Date
Real Cultural Sh*t follows a series of crowd-moving singles from Channel Tres including “6am,” which pairs a big Motown melody with a kiss of French Touch, and the seriously funky, 70s-infused track “Just Can’t Get Enough,” that embodies the glam and decadence of the decade. Real Cultural Sh*t debuts three brand new tracks.
Girl Scout Release Debut EP Real Life Human Garbage Photo
Girl Scout Release Debut EP 'Real Life Human Garbage'
Working with producers Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), the EP features five songs that reflect on the daunting feelings, cringe-worthy moments and social encounters that can play on repeat in your head at night — the sort of experiences that feel infinite in the moment.
Maisie Peters Announces New Album The Good Witch Photo
Maisie Peters Announces New Album 'The Good Witch'
Maisie created The Good Witch across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA, alongside Oscar GörresP (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (girl in red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).
Rescheduled Date Announced For Frankie Valli At The Van Wezel Photo
Rescheduled Date Announced For Frankie Valli At The Van Wezel
FRANKIE VALLI returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for an exciting concert on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. This is a rescheduled performance from the January date.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share