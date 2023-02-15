Peter Morén's SunYears Debut 'Come Fetch My Soul!'

SunYears, a new project from Swedish singer/songwriter Peter Morén of Peter Bjorn and John, today unveils the first single, and title track from the debut album Come Fetch My Soul! out June 16 via Yep Roc Records.

"As you get older, it gets easier to write songs because you become more vulnerable in a different way," Morén explains of the bold and open-hearted song 'Come Fetch My Soul!' featuring Jess Williamson, offering, "it's about being overwhelmed by the love you have for your partner, and this feeling of putting yourself in the hands of something or someone else." Directed and animated by Vince Bigos, watch/share the official video for "Come Fetch My Soul."

The 10-track album's melodic wisdom immediately feels familiar yet is unexplored territory for Morén, who delivers a collection of tunes that instantly feel timeless. Ranging from wistful folk and Beatles-esque pop to psychedelic guitar jangle and shimmering balladry, the album is a result of nostalgic listening habits and thematically from dreams, most notably the rockabilly-esque track "Last Night I Dreamt I Met Phil & Don," which takes inspiration from a dream meeting pop legends the Everly Brothers.

For the album, Morén enlisted fellow indie artists Ron Sexsmith, Jess Williamson, Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), and Kathryn Williams, which resulted in multiple duets throughout the album. The closing track "Wake Up," written during a songwriting retreat, features Ren Harvieu. "During that trip, we sang a lot together in different groups," explains Morén, "and it was that spirituality of singing with other people that I want to bring into this record."

An open-ended name that references both the classic sound of 1950's Sun Records and the passage of time itself, SunYears has been years in the making with a figurative birth that came during the pandemic.

With touring scrapped, Morén rediscovered his love of playing guitar in solitude and the art of collaboration, which he did with a tight-knit group of friends and peers in his hometown of Stockholm. "Those experiences brewed something in me," he recalls. "Looking at how other people make music and dipping in and out of other environments was really inspiring."

Produced by Peter Morén, Ruben Engzell, and Daniel Bengtson, mastered by Magnus Lindberg, and mixed by Niklas Berglöf, all songs on the album were written by Peter Morén except "Wake Up," which was written by Peter Morén, Kathryn Williams, and Ren Harvieu.

Watch the new music video here: