Peso Pluma Sets 'DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour' Across the U.S.

Musician and leader of the Música Mexicana revolution, Peso Pluma has detailed his highly anticipated DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour, following the recent success of his collaborative album DINASTÍA with Tito Double P.
After selling out two previous U.S. tours, Peso Pluma will return with a bold new live show featuring elevated production, immersive creative elements, and a rotating lineup of special guest appearances by his friends in select cities, bringing the DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour to 30 cities across the country.
General on-sale for the DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour can be purchased at LiveNation.com beginning on Wednesday, January 21 at 10 AM.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Peso Pluma, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Since the release of DINASTÍA in December, the project has earned international acclaim, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts, landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200, and topping Spotify’s Global Albums chart, while holding multiple positions across Spotify’s Top Mexico rankings.
Sunday, March 1, 2026: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, March 3, 2026: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wednesday, March 4, 2026: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Friday, March 6, 2026: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, March 8, 2026: San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
Tuesday, March 10, 2026: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Wednesday, March 11, 2026: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Friday, March 13, 2026: Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Saturday, March 14, 2026: Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, March 15, 2026: Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
Wednesday, March 18, 2026: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Friday, March 20, 2026: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Thursday, March 26, 2026: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Saturday, March 28, 2026: Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Thursday, April 2, 2026: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Friday, April 3, 2026: San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Sunday, April 5, 2026: Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Austin, TX - Moody Center
Friday, April 10, 2026: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, April 12, 2026: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Saturday, April 18, 2026: Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
Friday, April 24, 2026: Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Saturday, April 25, 2026: Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Sunday, April 26, 2026: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Thursday, April 30, 2026: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Friday, May 1, 2026: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Saturday, May 2, 2026: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Thursday, May 7, 2026: Chicago, IL - United Center
Photo Credit: Anthony Campusano
