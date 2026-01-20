Peso Pluma Sets 'DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour' Across the U.S.

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musician and leader of the Música Mexicana revolution, Peso Pluma has detailed his highly anticipated DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour, following the recent success of his collaborative album DINASTÍA with Tito Double P.

After selling out two previous U.S. tours, Peso Pluma will return with a bold new live show featuring elevated production, immersive creative elements, and a rotating lineup of special guest appearances by his friends in select cities, bringing the DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour to 30 cities across the country.

General on-sale for the DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour can be purchased at LiveNation.com beginning on Wednesday, January 21 at 10 AM.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Peso Pluma, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Since the release of DINASTÍA in December, the project has earned international acclaim, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts, landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200, and topping Spotify’s Global Albums chart, while holding multiple positions across Spotify’s Top Mexico rankings.

Peso Pluma DINASTÍA by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour Dates:

Sunday, March 1, 2026: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, March 3, 2026: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, March 4, 2026: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, March 6, 2026: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, March 8, 2026: San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

Tuesday, March 10, 2026: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Wednesday, March 11, 2026: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Friday, March 13, 2026: Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, March 14, 2026: Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, March 15, 2026: Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Wednesday, March 18, 2026: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Friday, March 20, 2026: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Thursday, March 26, 2026: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Saturday, March 28, 2026: Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Thursday, April 2, 2026: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Friday, April 3, 2026: San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sunday, April 5, 2026: Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Friday, April 10, 2026: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, April 12, 2026: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Saturday, April 18, 2026: Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

Friday, April 24, 2026: Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 25, 2026: Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Sunday, April 26, 2026: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Thursday, April 30, 2026: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, May 1, 2026: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Saturday, May 2, 2026: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Thursday, May 7, 2026: Chicago, IL - United Center

Photo Credit: Anthony Campusano