Peppermint Releases 'Best Sex' Single

Her new album comes out October 16.

Oct. 5, 2020  
Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations is set to release her brand new album, A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers October 16 via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers is the first in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship with Entertainment Tonight giving an exclusive first look of Behind The Scenes/In The Studio footage HERE.

The album Trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint's personal diary set to music with Volume 1 tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love. Watch Peppermint Behind The Scenes/In The Studio HERE. Pre-order the new album here: lnk.to/Pre-Letters.

"Best Sex" the lead track is available HERE and lyric video below. Peppermint states -""Best Sex" - a song for and about the fuqbois and my addiction to them. "As much as I hate to admit it,the best distraction from the search for love is good sex.""

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers also features a gorgeous cover of the Carole King classic, "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." "Obviously, I'm a Carole King fan. I love the lyrics, which I think are incredibly relatable in queer relationships and encounters as well as casual moments that may or may not turn into something more. The possibility of a relationship is usually inhibited by social stigma and fear of being seen in public with a trans woman." says Peppermint.

Watch the lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Magnus Hastings


