Pentatonix Release New Holiday Album 'Holidays Around the World'

Ready to start a bevy of new traditions, Pentatonix proudly release their sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World, today in advance of the kickoff of their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour.

For the first time in their illustrious career, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet present a global vision unlike anything else in their acclaimed catalog on Holidays Around The World. To bring these twelve tracks to life, they collabsorated with incredible artists from all over the world, including ten countries and four continents.

They find harmony across borders, by integrating everything from Afrobeats and Gospel to Latin. To do so, they welcomed an A-list cohort of special guests, including Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Congolese gospel singer Grace Lokwa, Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, Filipina artist Lea Salonga, Latin band La Santa Cecilia, Indian vocalist Shreya Ghoshal, Japanese artists HIKAKIN & SEIKIN, British a cappella ensemble The King Singers, and American superstar Meghan Trainor. Together, they reignite seven holiday staples and serve up five originals, including "Kid On Christmas" [feat. Meghan Trainor].

Just in time for the arrival of the album, today (October 28) marks the first-ever PENTATONIX DAY in Los Angeles-as decreed by the Mayor. The city recognized the vocal quintet's contributions to the city over the last decade such as (but not limited to) their formation in 2011 in Los Angeles with the dream of becoming the first mainstream a cappella group in modern times; representing various communities in Los Angeles, including the Latin, Black, and LGBTQ+ communities; and their return to Hollywood by performing at the Hollywood Bowl in celebration of its 100th anniversary, on September 29, 2022.

The resolution officially states, "the Los Angeles City Council hereby declares October 28, 2022 as "Pentatonix Day" in Los Angeles to acknowledge global impact of Pentatonix and to extend best wishes to this five-member group."

Following today's honor and album release, Pentatonix will kick off their large-scale multi-city outing, headlining 22 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast. It commences on November 17th in Oakland, CA, and visit major markets throughout the continent and promises to be their biggest shows yet! Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour's special guests. There's no better way to celebrate the holidays or gift this season!

With a number of the dates are already close to selling out, tickets are selling fast! Buy tickets and check out the full confirmed itinerary below and at PTXOfficial.com.

Regarding the tour and the album, Scott Hoying of Pentatonix commented, "The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That's why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before. Now, we can't wait to see all of you on the road."

Reaching fans everywhere, Pentatonix will also premiere their fifth holiday special, Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, streaming exclusively on Disney+ later this fall. The group previously attracted 26 million viewers during their previous nationally televised programs. Now, they're back on the screen in this groundbreaking cinematic music experience.

The special utilizes pioneering XR and AR Visual Technologies to tell a different holiday tale highlighted by a heartfelt script, riveting acting, and, of course, heavenly performances. It follows the group as they seek inspiration for their annual holiday LP after their manager accidentally locks them in an enchanted mailroom. Thanks to a little old-fashioned Disney magic, they traverse the globe to uncover new holiday traditions and gleam inspiration directly from listeners.

Get ready for a global holiday experience unlike anything this season! Listen to the new album here:

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular Tour Dates

11/17 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

11/19 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

11/20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/22 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11/23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/26 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11/27 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/29 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

12/1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

12/3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

12/4 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

12/6 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/8 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12/10 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

12/11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12/13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

12/14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/15 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood

12/17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

12/19 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

12/20 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

12/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet-Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee-have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, "Hallelujah" also reached international acclaim as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as "the first a cappella act to win 'Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella' at the GRAMMY® Awards" in 2015 and 2016.

A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song "Jolene." Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering "That Thing You Do" as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd.

Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make A Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more.

Following 2021's Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams, they launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour. In 2022, it was announced that the group will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are back to close out the year with more original music and touring.