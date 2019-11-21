Penny and Sparrow Announce 2020 Headline Tour

Today, Penny and Sparrow announced their first tour of 2020 alongside a live video for the song "Stockholm" from their new, critically-acclaimed album Finch. The tour will make stops in New York, Nashville, Chicago and more, with tickets on sale this Friday, November 22. Find a full list of tour dates below or on their website.

The video, directed by Sam Street, is the third in a series of live videos the band recorded with Southbound Creative.

Watch the "Stockholm" video below!

"This live-take of 'Stockholm' was shot in Nashville with our brothers from SouthBound Creative. Lyrically the song wrestles with belief and change in equal measure" says Baxter. "We're singing about ourselves and what it's like to look at weighty universal questions and shrug with a smirk on your face. We do that a lot these days and we feel so much healthier for it! "

The first video in the series "Long Gone" was a "harmony-laden, forlorn new track" according to The Boot. The second features a cover of "White Ferrari" by Frank Ocean, who's music was a major influence on the recording of the band's new album Finch. The performance was praised by Mxdwn, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone who named it one of the 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now saying "folk duo Penny & Sparrow turns Frank Ocean's 'White Ferrari' into a stirring acoustic ballad with this live performance."

In their review of Finch No Depression described "the patient approach" the band took in recording, going on to say "the resulting beauty of Finch is found in that freedom, each song an obvious reward from such consideration given to their craft." Associated Press described the album as "Americana with a designer shirt. The traditional elements are there, but they're layered with a modern sheen that sets the songs apart from a tired approach."

Finch debuted at #2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Album Sales Chart. NPR Music included the album on their All Songs Considered New Music Friday podcast, naming it one of their Top 6 Albums of the week. Press has raved about the music as well, with accolades from No Depression, Associated Press, NPR's World Cafe, Paste and more.

Tour Dates:

2019

11/21: Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

12/5: Bentonville, AR - Thaden Fieldhouse

2020

1/18: Abingdon, VA - Barter Theatre

3/27: Waco, TX - Common Grounds

3/28: San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

4/14: Athens, GA - 40 Watt

4/15: Savannah, GA - Victory North

4/16: Tampa, FL - The Attic

4/17: Orlando, FL - Social

4/18: Blufton, SC - Roasting Room

4/21: Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head Theatre

4/23: Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

4/24: Ithaca, NY - Haunt

4/25: Toronto, ON - Drake Hotel

4/26: Cleveland, OH - Music Box

4/28: Evanston, IL - SPACE

4/29: Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

4/30: Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

5/1: Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theater

5/2: Nashville, TN - Basement East

