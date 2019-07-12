Penelope Isles Releases UNTIL THE TIDE CREEPS IN Today
Today, Friday July 12th, Penelope Isles have released Until The Tide Creeps In via Bella Union. The UK-based quartet, led by brother and sister Jack and Lily Wolter, previously shared the rousing album cuts "Cut Your Hair," "Leipzig," "Chlorine" and "Round." The band's Jack Wolter self-produced the album. Order Until the Tide Creeps in HERE. Additionally, the band recently revealed details for their first ever North American tour, taking place this fall. Full list of the band's dates below.
Tickets are available for purchase starting today HERE.
Formed around the chemistry between siblings and dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter, Until the Tide Creeps Inis an album deepened by shared experience. Born in Devon and raised on the Isle of Man, the Wolters' bonds were strengthened by separation when Jack moved away to study art at university at 19, when Lily was 13. As he puts it, wryly, "By the time I moved home Lily was not so much of an annoying younger sister anymore and had grown up and started playing in bands and writing songs. We soon became very close. I had written some songs, so we started a band called Your Gold Teeth. We toured a bit and then Lily left for Brighton to study songwriting. A couple of years later I moved down and we started Penelope Isles together." For every sibling band forged in rivalry, many others mount an unassailable genetic argument for keeping the music in the family. The latter is assuredly the case with Penelope Isles, a quartet completed by Jack Sowton and Becky Redford.
Crisp and woozy, blissful and biting, Until the Tide Creeps In showcases the band's expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes comes lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you'd think it was in their blood.
Tour Dates:
07/13/19 - Tren?ín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/26/19 - Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
07/27/19 - Turku, FI @ ILMIÖ Festival
08/11/19 - Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters
08/16/19 - Breacon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/17/19 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/19/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Indiestadt
09/22/19 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11
09/24/19 - Frankfurt, DE @ The Cave
09/25/19 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol
09/26/19 - Leipzig, DE @ Nochbesserleben
09/29/19 - Karlsruhe, DE @ P8
10/13/19 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9 - TICKETS
10/14/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts - TICKETS
10/16/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right - TICKETS
10/17/19 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott - TICKETS
10/19/19 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G - TICKETS
10/20/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club - TICKETS
10/21/19 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - TICKETS
10/22/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam - TICKETS
10/24/19 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake - TICKETS
10/25/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery - TICKETS
10/28/19 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir - TICKETS
10/29/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret - TICKETS
10/30/19 - Seattle, WA @ Croc Café - TICKETS
11/01/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill - TICKETS
11/02/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues at the Voodoo Lounge - TICKETS
11/04/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo - TICKETS
11/09/19 - Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/25/19 - Guildford, UK @ The Boileroom
11/26/19 - Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
11/27/19 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
11/28/19 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
11/29/19 - Dublin, IRE @ Whelan's
12/01/19 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2
12/02/19 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
12/03/19 - York, UK @ The Fulford Arms
12/04/19 - Leicester, UK @ The Cookie
12/05/19 - London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
12/06/19 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
Photo Credit: Abbey Raymonde