Penelope Isles Releases UNTIL THE TIDE CREEPS IN Today

Today, Friday July 12th, Penelope Isles have released Until The Tide Creeps In via Bella Union. The UK-based quartet, led by brother and sister Jack and Lily Wolter, previously shared the rousing album cuts "Cut Your Hair," "Leipzig," "Chlorine" and "Round." The band's Jack Wolter self-produced the album. Order Until the Tide Creeps in HERE. Additionally, the band recently revealed details for their first ever North American tour, taking place this fall. Full list of the band's dates below.

Tickets are available for purchase starting today HERE.

Formed around the chemistry between siblings and dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter, Until the Tide Creeps Inis an album deepened by shared experience. Born in Devon and raised on the Isle of Man, the Wolters' bonds were strengthened by separation when Jack moved away to study art at university at 19, when Lily was 13. As he puts it, wryly, "By the time I moved home Lily was not so much of an annoying younger sister anymore and had grown up and started playing in bands and writing songs. We soon became very close. I had written some songs, so we started a band called Your Gold Teeth. We toured a bit and then Lily left for Brighton to study songwriting. A couple of years later I moved down and we started Penelope Isles together." For every sibling band forged in rivalry, many others mount an unassailable genetic argument for keeping the music in the family. The latter is assuredly the case with Penelope Isles, a quartet completed by Jack Sowton and Becky Redford.



Crisp and woozy, blissful and biting, Until the Tide Creeps In showcases the band's expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes comes lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you'd think it was in their blood.

Tour Dates:

07/13/19 - Tren?ín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/26/19 - Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

07/27/19 - Turku, FI @ ILMIÖ Festival

08/11/19 - Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

08/16/19 - Breacon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/17/19 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/19/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Indiestadt

09/22/19 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

09/24/19 - Frankfurt, DE @ The Cave

09/25/19 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol

09/26/19 - Leipzig, DE @ Nochbesserleben

09/29/19 - Karlsruhe, DE @ P8

10/13/19 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9 - TICKETS

10/14/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts - TICKETS

10/16/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right - TICKETS

10/17/19 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott - TICKETS

10/19/19 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G - TICKETS

10/20/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club - TICKETS

10/21/19 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - TICKETS

10/22/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam - TICKETS

10/24/19 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake - TICKETS

10/25/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery - TICKETS

10/28/19 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir - TICKETS

10/29/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret - TICKETS

10/30/19 - Seattle, WA @ Croc Café - TICKETS

11/01/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill - TICKETS

11/02/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues at the Voodoo Lounge - TICKETS

11/04/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo - TICKETS

11/09/19 - Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/25/19 - Guildford, UK @ The Boileroom

11/26/19 - Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

11/27/19 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

11/28/19 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

11/29/19 - Dublin, IRE @ Whelan's

12/01/19 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

12/02/19 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

12/03/19 - York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

12/04/19 - Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

12/05/19 - London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

12/06/19 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Photo Credit: Abbey Raymonde





