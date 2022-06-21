Peal River Release New Single 'Look For The Light'

Marking the Summer Solstice today (21 June), "Look For The Light" is the radiant new single release by Pearl Diver.

The lead single and title-track of what will be the Oxford trio's debut EP (released 15 July), it's a stately piece of lysergic rock that nods to the classic works of Radiohead, Pink Floyd and The Beatles.

As drifting and dreamy, as it is ethereal and elatory, "Look For The Light" pairs lucid arrangements with lyrics that celebrate the transcendent nature of the human soul and the flame that flickers within all of us.

Written by lead singer and guitarist Matt Sage whilst on retreat in a hut overlooking the North Cornish sea; mesmerised by his shimmering surroundings and at one with the natural world, he found himself in a consummate state of being. As he explains:

"I was in a pretty deep and peaceful space within myself, in this beautiful setting, and I wanted to try and capture something of that feeling, and to express the simple truth that we all come from Love."

An expression of the blissful feelings he felt at that moment, the sunshine-gilded words and melodies of "Look For The Light" fell naturally into place. Just as the Summer solstice opposes winter, day opposes night; the resultant Pearl Diver release finds a band creating a beacon of light and catharsis capable of counteracting the encroaching darkness of recent times.

"It feels to me to be a necessary antidote to all the pain and suffering and woes that we create in the world, out of our separation and forgetting what it is that we really are." says Matt. "If we can connect to the Peace that is our essential nature, we are more readily able to cherish that in ourselves, and in each other. I am hoping that this very simple song might serve as a healing reminder of that."

Chiming with the themes explored within the song, "Look For The Light" arrives with an affecting DIY video shot by Matt during the first lockdown. Simply filmed in his local park in Oxford, it offers a unique document of that surreal period where the balance between mother nature and humanity felt like it was shifting in her favour once more.

"None of us have ever known our urban spaces to be so still as they were during that period." reflects Matt. "In all the chaos and fear, there was also so much magic. It was like the birds got their sky back, and everything was just more alive. With the humans - and all of their noise - removed for a while, Nature was able to take a deep breath. So I had to go out and capture some of that as it seemed to fit the song so well."

"Look for The Light" is the first track to emerge from the band's debut EP of the same name. Recorded in a remote cottage in Wales and due to be released on 15 July, the 5 track collection will showcase the breadth of the band's abilities, from the taut post-rock jam of "Heaven Help Me" to the sleepy elegance of "Give It All Away" and the soulful 70s-inflected grooves of "You Can Bring Your Darkness". The release lays down a formidable stepping stone on the path towards Pearl Diver's long awaited debut album - expected later in the year.

Planning a series of shows around the new releases, Pearl Diver - upcoming dates are detailed below, with tickets on sale now.

Pearl Diver are a three piece band from Oxford, UK, comprising Matt Sage (vox/guitar), Josh Rigal (Bass), and Joel Bassuk (drums). Formed by Matt Sage in 2019, the frontman and founder of the legendary Catweazle Club in Oxford has lived and breathed music all his life. Initially in a band with members of Faithless (before they were they), Matt has remained a relentlessly prolific solo artist and songwriter ever since.

With his music appearing across BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, 4 & 6 over the years, he has performed all over the world including major festivals including Glastonbury, WOMAD, Secret Garden Party, Bestival and supported the likes of Robert Plant, Tinariwen and Diana Krall. Creating music under the moniker of Art Theefe in 2018, the debut album 'Dig Deep' was completed with the assistance of kindred spirits Josh Rigal and Joel Bassuk. With a collective vision for a new project of a deeper complexity and grander ambition, the trio initiated Pearl Diver and have been performing and creating under the guise ever since.

Creating sweet, soulful rock'n'roll, with a gently psychedelic hue, 'Look For The Light', the debut EP by Pearl Diver - is released this Summer.

Watch the new music video here:

PEARL DIVER - LIVE DATES

7th October, Klub Kakoffaney, OXFORD

12th November, Harcourt Arms, OXFORD