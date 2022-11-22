Peach Pit Announce O2 Academy Brixton Show

Vancouver Indie-rock quartet Peach Pit have announced they will be performing their biggest ever UK headline show at London's iconic o2 Academy Brixton on 16th June 2023. Special guests will include The Walters and Phoebe Green. Tickets will go on general sale 10am GMT on Friday 25th November from here and here.

After performing a headline UK tour earlier this year which included a packed out show at London's o2 Forum Kentish Town, the band will make their eagerly anticipated return to the capital. The announcement follows the release of Peach Pit's third album 'From 2 To 3' which featured singles including 'Vickie', 'Give Up Baby Go' and 'Look Out!'. The band have had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and have been supported by key tastemakers including DIY, Gigwise, Hunger, Dork and more.

Following several sold out tours across the US and Europe, Peach Pit have cemented their status as a must see-live band. Tickets for their only UK headline show of 2023 at o2 Brixton Academy will be on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday 25th November.

About Peach Pit

If friendship had a sound, it would be Peach Pit. The wistful grooves, glassy guitars, and sun-kissed melodies feel like they could only be made by musicians who have spent close to a lifetime (or at least half of their lives) together.

The Vancouver quartet-Neil Smith [vocals, guitar], Chris Vanderkooy [guitar], Peter Wilton [bass], and Mikey Pascuzzi [drums]-trace their union back to high school. During 2016, they served up the self-titled single, "Peach Pit," eclipsing north of 100 million total streams counting.

The group continued to gain traction with their 2017 full-length debut, Being So Normal. Among many highlights, "Tommy's Party" and "Alrighty Aphrodite" both surpassed 165 million Spotify streams as they graced the bills of festivals such as Shaky Knees Festival, Bonnaroo, Firefly Festival and many more.

In 2020 Peach Pit released You and Your Friends, which DIY Mag hailed as "12 tracks of infectious indie-pop gems" while Atwood Magazine described the band as being "at the cutting edge of the alternative music scene." The band released From 2 to 3 in spring of 2022 featuring tracks like "Give Up Baby Go" and "Look Out!", followed by several sold out tours in the US and Europe.