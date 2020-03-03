Patsy Thompson To Release New Album FABULOUS DAY

Patsy Thompson has been through some tough times over this past decade and she finally got the chance to express that in her latest album, "Fabulous Day."

Her new album was inspired by new beginnings, to leave bad situations and negative people and start over. The title track is just about that. It's the beginning of a new decade, a new beginning, with a new outlook on life. "Fabulous Day" will take you on a ride in a positive way, the good and bad, the ups and downs, and the lessons learned that inspired Patsy to write this album.

Patsy had to wait a long time, 12 years, to record this new album because of family obligations and when no one else would step in to take care of her mother with dementia, she did. She felt broken and burnt out, with an abusive family holding her down... but things turned around. And her producer/co writer and dear friend, Chris Rolin, made her an offer she couldn't refuse and helped her finish and produce this album which is created a shift and a monumental time in Patsy's life. Its a new beginning and time to move on.

Patsy hopes that her new album will leave you feeling good, and that no matter what life throws at you, you can push through, put it behind you, and start over in this brand new decade.

