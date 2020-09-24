Patriot Artists Agency Presents 'Ladies of the '80s' Concert

The concert was held on September 18th.

Redefining the ideals of a world affected by COVID-19, Patriot Artists Agency took a leap of faith in the right direction to bring fans in Middle Tennessee to 'Ladies of the '80s,' a live socially-distanced concert event held on the beautiful estate of the Governor's Club in Brentwood, Tennessee, Friday, September 18th.



The show featured '80s powerhouse headliner Taylor Dayne, delivering her smash hits "Tell It To My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back", and "Prove Your Love." Tiffany and Lisa Lisa transported fans back to tubular times in true social distancing style with "I Think We're Alone Now," "Head To Toe," "Lost In Emotion," and "Let The Beat Hit 'Em." The night was emceed by a DJ who weaved other throwback favorites into the mix between sets and on into the night.



Under the light of the stars and tucked in between rolling hills, the stage was set with temperature check stations and food trucks lining the venue. VIP pods lined the hills with safe distance and passageways between each row. Each entertainer performed their hit singles as fans sang along under face masks and grooved to the beat of the night in their designated areas, separated 8 feet apart.



"I decided it was time to create and adapt and get on with living! I want artists, crew, and of course, my colleagues working again," shares Patriot Artists Agency Owner, Stephen Brush. Ladies of the '80s has offered that feel-good social distanced experience that brings people to a happy place safely. Based on this proof of concept being so successful, we are looking to produce 15-20 of these driving range concerts throughout the US for the remainder of the year and then look to produce 50-75 of them next year."



"When Stephen approached me about the event, I saw an opportunity to demonstrate that live events can return in a safe manner," said production manager Mark Kocourek. "We were able to implement the CDC guidelines and Event Safety Alliance best practices. We brought in a COVID Compliance Officer to oversee the implementation of temp checks, mandatory masks, and social distancing. Our detailed plan allowed the audience to safely enjoy a high-quality performance for the first time since March. It was a pleasure to have a great event and prove that our industry can evolve during these trying times."



This blast from the past experience, masterfully presented by Patriot Artists Agency, stands as a light at the end of the tunnel for the music and entertainment industry. 'Ladies of the 80s,' allowed fans to relive simpler times and was designed with strict but easily adhered safety precautions, making future events possible in a similar fashion. As a key industry provider, Patriot Artists Agency continues to present live entertainment as it used to be, bringing fans one stellar show at a time.



The next 'Ladies Of The '80s' event is set for Houston, Texas on November 14, 2020.

