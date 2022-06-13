Patrick Watson Announces 2022 US Tour In Support Of New Album 'Better in the Shade'

Patrick Watson has announced a 2022 US tour in support of their seventh full-length studio album Better in the Shade, out now via Secret City Records.

The tour includes shows in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Full list of tour dates is available below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10am local time and can be purchased HERE.

Better in the Shade has been embraced by NPR Music's All Songs Considered, Exclaim!, Under The Radar, NewSounds, Cool Hunting, BrooklynVegan, Clash Magazine, and Northern Transmissions, among others. The CD and a limited-edition colored vinyl will be released later this year and are available for pre-order HERE.

Along with the album's release, Watson shared a gorgeous stop-motion music video for the title track which was directed by Elisabeth Perrault. Watson recently shared a video on the making of the music video with Perrault.

In Patrick's words, Better in the Shade "is about negotiating a world where you don't know what's real anymore." "I really spent a lot of time reading to improve my lyrics for this record", he says. "I was very inspired by Jesus' Son by Denis Johnson, The Waves by Virginia Woolf and Fever Dream by Samanta Schweblin. The lyrics are a collection of little thoughts that were pacing in my head. We worked hard on rebuilding the tones of our arrangements and we brought a bigger electronic component to the music" he continues.

"With the addition of modular synths, we were able to find a warmer and more touching approach to the electronics, that feel as acoustic as the rest of the instruments and move like liquid. Basically, I went back to school for the last two years to be able to bring something new ha-ha. Andrew Barr from the Barr Brothers joined us on drums for this record, it's a pleasure to play music with such a great musician".

Patrick Watson composes, performs and records his albums with his long-time bandmate and collaborator Mishka Stein. The recipients of Canada's Polaris Music Prize, in addition to multiple JUNO and Polaris nominations, Watson and his band have toured on all continents, on occasion playing with full orchestras to bring their rich music to life.

Their most recent tour saw the band playing some of their largest venues to date, including the Barbican (London), L'Olympia (Paris), Coliseu (Lisbon), El Plaza Condesa (Mexico City), and more. Raised and still living in Montreal, Watson has composed several scores for both film and television, including a trailer for The Walking Dead and Wim Wenders' 3D film Everything Will Be Fine.

This new recording appears after a prolific last couple of years - despite the worldwide pandemic - where Patrick released multiple songs ("A Mermaid in Lisbon", "Que reste-t'il de nos amours", "Lost with You") following-up his previous award-winning album, Wave, released in 2019. More recently, Patrick played in London, UK at the Barbican with the BBC Orchestra.

US Tour Dates

07/02 - New York City @ Central Park SummerStage

09/16 - Sheffield MA @ Race Brook Lodge

09/17 - Woodstock NY @ Levon Helm Studios

10/11 - Boulder CO @ Fox Theatre

10/12 - Salt Lake City UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/14 - Seattle WA @ St. Mark's Cathedral

10/15 - Portland OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/17 - San Francisco CA @ Gray Area / Grand Theater

10/18 - Solana Beach CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/20 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent Theater

10/21 - Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

10/22 - Big Sur CA @ Henry Miller Library

11/29 - Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag

12/01 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

12/02 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

12/03 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

12/04 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/06 - Washington DC @ Union Stage

12/08 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 - Boston MA @ The Sinclair

12/10 - Burlington VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom