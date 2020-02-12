Patoranking Headlines First U.S. Tour

Nigerian artist Patoranking announces his first headlining North American tour in support of his sophomore album Wilmer, which was released last May and debuted at #5 on the U.S Billboard Reggae Album charts. With over 160 million YouTube views and a 6 million+ loyal fan following on Instagram, the Lagos-born vocalist has quickly risen to prominence as one of the bolder new voices of this generation with his unique blend of afrobeats, dancehall and reggae music. Last week, he performed his hit song "Feelings" off the new album for COLORS.

Kicking off in Toronto on April 4th, the 17-date stretch will span Canada and the U.S. including major city stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston and San Francisco before wrapping on April 30th in Edmonton. Tickets are on sale right now.

Today, Patoranking also releases the video for his brand new single "I'm In Love," which dropped Feb 7, 2020. This afro-dancehall love confession is his first new single for 2020.

Along with a stellar music career, Patoranking has partnered with the African Leadership University to implement the ALU Patoranking Scholarship program. The scholarship will allow 10 students across Africa to study, tuition free, at Africa's most innovative university.

Patoranking is undoubtedly one of the most culture-shifting visionaries at the forefront of African music. He broke onto the scene with his crossover smashes "My Woman My Everything" and "Girle O," which led him to win the "Best New Act" at the MTV Africa Awards in 2015. To date, Patoranking has been nominated for over 40 awards and took home more than 20 awards for those categories. His first album, God Over Everything (2016) debuted at #4 on the Billboard Reggae Charts, making him the first African artist to impact this list. Securing featured guests such as fellow Nigerian superstar WizKid and Jamaican dancehall icons Konshens and Elephant Man further cemented the musical chemistry between the countries. In 2018, he was also selected as the vocalist on Major Lazer's "Particular." That same year, he was a special guest on the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill's 20th Anniversary tour in North America. Now on his solo venture, Patoranking will headline his first U.S. and Canadian tour this Spring in support of his latest album Wilmer, a dedication to his newborn daughter. The 12-track album includes the chart topper "Confirm" ft. African superstar DaVido and the critically-acclaimed single Lenge Lenge. Wilmer boasts features from heavyweights like Bera, Dadju, Donae'o, Busiswa and Kenya's Nyashinski. When asked about the album, the singer said: "I've put my heart and soul into this album. Wilmer has purely been a blessing and I hope this project encourages you motivates you and blesses you. The journey hasn't been easy but we are thankful for where we are headed.'' Wilmer is anchored with production from Sarz, Mr. Kamera, CTEA, DJ Coublon, Botcash and frequent collaborator Mix Master Garzy.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Apr 4 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Apr 5 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Rialto Theatre

Apr 6 in Boston, MA, US @ Brighton Music Hall

Apr 8 in New York (NYC), NY, US @ Sony Hall

Apr 9 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Underground Arts

Apr 10 in Silver Spring, MD, US @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr 12 in Atlanta, GA, US @ The Masquerade - Hell

Apr 14 in Tampa, FL, US @ Orpheum Theatre

Apr 15 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, US @ Revolution Live

Apr 17 in Houston, TX, US @ Warehouse w/ Collie Buddz

April 18 in Austin, TX @ Austin Reggae Festival *

Apr 19 in Dallas, TX, US @ House of Blues Dallas

Apr 22 in Los Angeles (LA), CA, US @ El Rey Theatre

Apr 23 in San Francisco, CA, US @ Slim's

Apr 24 in Portland, OR, US @ Star Theater

Apr 26 in Seattle, WA, US @ Crocodile

Apr 28 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Hard Rock Casino

Apr 30 in Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Union Hall

*Festival Date





