Pascal Schumacher Announces SOL Release

Pascal Schumacher's latest album SOL will be released via Neue Meister on 17th April 2020

SOL marks a new beginning for the vibraphone player Pascal Schumacher, who upon invitation to play at Jazz & The City Festival In Salzburg, started to develop his own solo material. The experience opened up an entirely new path for the composer culminating in his debut solo album. SOL captures Schumacher's newfound passion for solitude in all its magnetism all the while remaining true to the main characteristic of his relationship with the vibraphone; intimacy. The album includes compositions by Schumacher as well as covers by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Mike Oldfield.

Since winning the Django D'Or for Young Talent in 2005, Schumacher has been relentless in assuring his position as an outstanding artist and composer. He consistently achieves recognition in being awarded some of Jazz Music's most prestigious titles, from the ECHO JAZZ for International Instrumentalist of the year in 2012 and 2013 to the JTI Trier Award for inter-regional achievements across the Euroregion of Saar-Lor-Lux. In 2018 Schumacher premiered and recorded his composition ROSACE.8 with the outstanding Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg.

SOL will be released by Neue Meister April 2020.





