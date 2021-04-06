Parker Millsap Shares New Song 'In Between'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Parker Millsap shares his new song "In Between" today via a premiere on Garden & Gun, who said "Millsap's earnest, no-frills vocals tumble out over understated strumming, with the occasional sparse harmony accentuating lyrics about being finished with one phase of life but not quite ready for the next." "In Between" is the fourth song released from Millsap's eagerly awaited new album, BE HERE INSTEAD, arriving via Okrahoma Records/Thirty Tigers this Friday, April 9.

BE HERE INSTEAD was produced by the legendary John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Waxahatchee), and was heralded in January with the luminous "The Real Thing." The song - which features guest vocals from Nashville singer Erin Rae - was also joined by a video, streaming now at YouTube. The song met with a lot of excitement at radio, hitting #1 on the Americana chart and making NPR's Heavy Rotation list twice.

In February, Millsap returned with the song "Vulnerable," a lushly textured piece of psychedelic soul threaded with elegantly simple wisdom that Rolling Stone called "a shimmering dreamlike production that plays like an underwater orchestra." The song was joined by a companion video directed by Casey Pierce.

Last month saw the release of "Dammit," one of the album's most majestic moments as it unfolds as an unlikely epic that perfectly captures the nuances of existential frustration while working up a furious momentum that's nothing less than exhilarating. It was also joined by an official music video.

Millsap's fifth studio LP and first new album in close to three years, BE HERE INSTEAD marks a stylistic shift from the gritty and high-energy folk of the Oklahoma-bred, Nashville-based artist's previous output. Mainly recorded live with Millsap's full band, the album sees a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shaped his earlier work. Instead, Millsap has followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedals to old school drum machines (a fascination partly inspired by the early-'70s innovations of Sly Stone and J.J. Cale).

Millsap has also announced that he will be performing two "Virtual Album Release Concerts" streaming from 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, TN via Mandolin. April 9 will be his first-ever full-band concert stream and, on April 23, he and the band will perform Be Here Instead from start to finish. Tickets for each stream as well as bundles and VIP Q&A Sessions available HERE.

Listen to "In Between" here:

Photo Credit: Monica Murray