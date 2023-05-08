Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive #1 Hit With 'Handle On You'

“Handle On You” is the lead single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Never Enough, out on May 12th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Award-winning and multi-Platinum selling Country artist, Parker McCollum, has earned his third consecutive #1 with his massive hit "Handle On You."

The song tops the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, following McCollum's prior #1 hits, his multi-Platinum debut "Pretty Heart," and Platinum "To Be Loved By You." "Handle On You" is the lead single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Never Enough, out on May 12th.

"Thank y'all for making "Handle On You" my third #1! Releasing a new album with a #1 already on it is really special and I'm glad Country radio digs it. Thank you to my fans and thank you Country Radio!"
-Parker McCollum

Never Enough, the highly anticipated follow-up to McCollum's breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, is available to pre-order now.

For a full list of upcoming tour dates and tickets, please visit parkermccollum.com/tour

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum releases Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music's undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville.

The follow-up to his 2021 major label debut Gold Chain Cowboy, Never Enough arrives with the momentum of the Gold-certified single "Handle on You." McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Double-Platinum-certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Platinum-certified single, "To Be Loved By You," another No. 1 hit.

Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen's One Night at a Time World Tour.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."

MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1 Photo
Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1

Elektragaaz, that mind-bending electronic multi-fusion gang, is back with a vengeance with the release of Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 the first installment of a planned new six-part series of EPs. Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 continues and intensifies the diverse and genre-agnostic style of the previous series of EPs, The Synaesthetic Picture Show, which earned a trove of critical praise.

Carole King & Gerry Goffin Celebrated With 60th Anniversary Release of &ldqu Photo
Carole King & Gerry Goffin Celebrated With 60th Anniversary Release of “One Fine Day” By Vocalist Staci Griesbach 

Vocalist  Staci  Griesbach  celebrates legendary  songwriting  duo  Carole King and Gerry Goffin with a 60th anniversary cover of “One Fine Day,”  originally  recorded  and  released  in  1963  by  The  Chiffons,  making  it  to  number  five  on  the  Billboard  charts.  Reimagined  through  the lens  of  Jazz, Griesbach's  cover  release is available  on  streaming  services  exactly  60  years  later  on  May  5th,  2023,  offering a  fresh  interpretation  of  the  classic,  while  underscoring the strength of the original melody and lyric. 

Americana/Roots Guitar Master William Lee Ellis Conjures Up Ghost Hymns, Out June 23 Photo
Americana/Roots Guitar Master William Lee Ellis Conjures Up 'Ghost Hymns', Out June 23

Yellow Dog Records announces a June 23rd release date for Ghost Hymns, the new album from tradition-bred songsmith and fleet fingerpicker William Lee Ellis.

King Krule Comes To Kings Theatre, August 1 Photo
King Krule Comes To Kings Theatre, August 1

English singer, songwriter, and producer King Krule will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, August 1 at 8pm ET on his Space Heavy Tour.


From This Author - Michael Major

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & More
British Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum ScottBritish Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum Scott
The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Trilogy Album 'Atum'The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Trilogy Album 'Atum'
Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO