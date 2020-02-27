Parametric Records Releases 'Break The Fall' by Kyle Watson and Grandma

Innovative dance and electronic label, Parametric Records, has released a feel-good and dance-floor ready single "Break The Fall" by Kyle Watson and Grandma. "Break The Fall" features Kyle Watson's irresistible pulsing beats with Grandma's genre-defying and alluring vocals.

Kyle is one of South Africa's biggest dance music exports, with a strong following spanning the globe. Whether you're in a small, sweaty club in the heart of the USA or a 15,000-strong open air festival in Brazil, you're likely to hear a Watson record. Releases on dance music's biggest record labels - from Ultra to Atlantic, Dirtybird to This Ain't Bristol - have helped evolve his craft into a unique style of forward thinking house music that blends the dark with the light, sweeping melody and musicality effortlessly amongst the grit and energy of a raw bassline. The prolific DJ will be making his highly-anticipated Coachella debut this April.

Grandma landed in Atlanta at age nine, where his personal and musical evolution began. A multi-instrumentalist with raw musical talent in his DNA, Grandma writes, sings, programs, arranges, produces and mixes all of his records. He also collaborates with and produces for like-minded artists, most recently teaming up with Yung Jake. The renowned emoji-portrait artist tapped Grandma for production on his track, "Afternoon," which Lyrical Lemonade praised saying, "there's no denying that it's catchy and personal in the best of ways. Grandma heads the acoustic, soul-stricken production."

Growing up in a family steeped in rock, soul, funk, gospel and blues, Grandma's upbringing was defined by song, art, humor as well as angst. Now, the musical chameleon has blended his childhood into the Atlanta hip-hop/rap scene and is primed to take listeners on an earnest journey into his sound on the fringes of the modern psychedelic pop world. Like watching Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Grandma shifts through characters and the music inspirations waft gently through each song. Besides producing music, he makes all his visuals alongside a community of creatives and close friends.





