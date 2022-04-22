Parader Releases Debut EP 'Something the Dreamers'

Today NYC-based pop-rock band Parader celebrates the release of their new EP Something the Dreamers Dream out now via Taillights Music Group, a new imprint of Takeover Records run by Ben Harper of Yellowcard.

The EP includes pre-release singles "Save My Place" which Closed Captioned raved, "The song is beautiful and its own sound" and "Whiskey And Water" which was released in late 2021.

To celebrate the release, Parader will be playing a hometown show in New York City on May 10 at (Le) Poisson Rouge with Lit. Tickets for the show are available here.

The EP's lead single "Save My Place" was mixed and mastered by producer/Acceptance drummer Nick Rad (Misterwives, Andrew McMahon, Sheryl Crow) and legendary mastering maven Chris Athens (Coldplay, Machine Gun Kelly, Beastie Boys). The song is an epic soundscape that begs to be played in an arena. "Save My Place" debuted at Punk Rock Theory and the official lyric video can be shared at YouTube.

On the song Zach Falkow, bass/backing vocals says, "'Save My Place' is probably one of the biggest sounding records we've done in terms of production. We were super lucky to have such amazing people working on it as well, and we couldn't be more proud of the end result," says "We've all been big fans of Acceptance for years, so to have Nick Rad mix it was really special for us."

Parader's lead singer / guitarist Jon Masters says, "I wrote 'Back And Forth' around the same time Dmitry and I wrote 'Save My Place.' He adds, "I never thought it would end up on a Parader album. It's a continuation of feelings and love as you hear in our previous single. Even though it's slow and has a spooky sort of haunting bridge, I think it really translates the feeling of being in love and all the wild places love takes you and all the things you will do to keep that spark alive."

Parader have something to say with their debut EP, Something the Dreamers Dream: they're not giving up on the sounds they grew up on, and they're not giving up on the dream they've all been chasing, collectively and individually, for most of their lives. Composed of former members of NYC pop outfit Lion in the Mane Jon Masters, Dmitry Libman and Zach Falkow along with Broadway star Gerard Canonico, Parader is out to cement the return of rock music with a sound uniquely theirs.

While not sonically comparable to emo and pop punk's new wave or the synth driven dance-pop dominating the charts, familiar musical elements from first generation emo heroes like Jimmy Eat World and Copeland as well newer acts like AJR, Coin and The 1975 combine with frontman Jon Master's Adam Duritz-esque lyricism and sensibility to create a body of work that's both brand new and instantly recognizable.

Parader managed to record, mix and master their forthcoming EP in complete isolation during the pandemic. With various personnel spread across 10+ different states, including industry powerhouses behind the mixing and mastering boards, they pulled off a 5 song EP without ever being in the same room with each other or their production team. The band also called on a few friends from over the years to lend their talents while in quarantine, including Warped Tour alums like ex The Dangerous Summer drummer Ben Cato and Spitalfield's Mark Rose on "Alive and True," and drummer Andrew Marshall (Billie Eilish) on their "Whiskey and Water," released in the fall of 2021

"I'm still kind of in disbelief that we managed to pull off an EP with so many moving parts the way we did," says bassist Zach Falkow. "When we were tracking it, it was pre vaccine and none of us were ever in the same room, or even in the same state for that matter. Everyone was shooting sessions back and forth via Dropbox instead of the traditional "go into the studio and crank something out" model. I'm pretty sure we had at least a quarter of the US covered between everyone involved."

Armed with poppy hooks, decades of experience, and a stubborn determination to finally break out, Parader is poised to be the modern arena rock answer to the second coming of emo.

"We've all been in the industry a long time, and together for the better part of it," adds Falkow. "It's never possible to tell for sure whether things are going to pan out, and most of the time it doesn't. But with this EP, all of us agreed that we were going to take every ounce of energy and drive we had left in us and swing for the fences."

Listen to the new single here: