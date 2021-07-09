Paper Jackets Show Their Darker Side on New Single 'Bones'

LA based alternative-pop band Paper Jackets have released their new single titled "Bones" today from their upcoming collection of songs Souvenirs Part Two. The single was produced/co-written by Wolves (Sabrina Carpenter, Lostboycrow) with additional co-writing by Jordan Frye (The Unlikely Candidates, Welshy Arms) and mixing by Jim Kaufman (Atlas Genius, Night Riots). Different in nature compared to previous Paper Jackets songs, "Bones" sees the band leaning more into an inclination towards darker material, with themes of getting out of your head, overcoming fear and finding faith - not in God but in yourself. Fans can stream "Bones" - featured today on Spotify's The New Alt and New Noise playlists & Apple's New In Rock - now at paper-jackets.lnk.to/WFtq9UaKIN and watch a visualizer below.

On the new single the band shares, "Bones is a song about ambition and the fear that's sometimes needed to make whatever it is you need to happen, happen. We're always doing things that make us uncomfortable in order to break through to the other side, whether it's fighting our own inner saboteur or proving people wrong."

Paper Jackets will be hitting the stage to perform "Bones" on Thursday, July 15th at El Cid in Los Angeles at 8:30p PT.

"Bones" follows up Paper Jackets' recently released singles "Drugs & Honey", "i'm depressed.", "Bad Company", "White Noise," and most recently shared "Rumors", from their upcoming collection of songs Souvenirs Part Two, due to be released later this year. In July 2020 the band shared their latest album, Souvenirs Volume One, the first part of a collection that stretches and pulls at the genre of alternative rock while revealing a nostalgic theme throughout; touching on creative moments the band has experienced together to addiction and its many forms. Souvenirs Volume One is available to check out now at paper-jackets.lnk.to/MlihUNIN

Paper Jackets was formed in 2016 as each musician was rotating through a number of Sunset Strip jam nights. What started as a few random meetings and sessions has since blossomed into a four-piece group consisting of James Mason (vocals), Emily Dickinson (keyboard, live backing vocals), Jonny Vesely (guitar), and Aimee Proal (vocals). After releasing the EP Don't Lose Your Head in 2018, Mason & co. grabbed opening slots for Bishop Briggs and the X Ambassadors and they haven't slowed down since.

For all members of Paper Jackets, the road to creating the collections of Souvenirs has been long and not without its bumps. However, they're more than excited for whatever the next steps may be. "There's a sense of urgency," says Mason, speaking to the collection as a whole. "There's this mentality of, we have to do this now, we have to make these songs now...There's this artistic force that pushes me in that way." Whatever force they are following, they're sure to take some souvenirs for the road.

