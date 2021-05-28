Paper Jackets Share New Single 'Rumors'

LA based alternative-pop band Paper Jackets has shared a new single titled "Rumors" today. In the words of vocalist James Mason, "It could be selective hearing, denial or just some plain ole' s talkin' gone awry; the truth is always hard to find amidst rubble in our minds. 'Rumors' is a song for people who like bad news, a commentary on ill will and poor intent." The track was co-produced by Dylan Jackson Scott (of Rad Horror), who has worked with artists such as Halsey, Dreamers, lovelytheband and more. Fans can check out a visualizer for "Rumors" now below.

On the new single, Paper Jackets vocalist Aimee Proal adds, "Sometimes it's hard to stand by your friends when it's unpopular, but that's what loyalty looks like in action."

"Rumors" follows up Paper Jackets' recently released singles "Drugs & Honey", "i'm depressed.", "Bad Company", and "White Noise" from their upcoming collection of songs Souvenirs Part Two, due to be released later this year. In July 2020 the band shared their latest album, Souvenirs Volume One, the first part of a collection that stretches and pulls at the genre of alternative rock while revealing a nostalgic theme throughout; touching on creative moments the band has experienced together to addiction and its many forms. Souvenirs Volume One is available to check out now at paper-jackets.lnk.to/MlihUNIN.

Paper Jackets was formed in 2016 as each musician was rotating through a number of Sunset Strip jam nights. What started as a few random meetings and sessions has since blossomed into a four-piece group consisting of James Mason (vocals), Emily Dickinson (keyboard, live backing vocals), Jonny Vesely (guitar), and Aimee Proal (vocals). After releasing the EP Don't Lose Your Head in 2018, Mason & co. grabbed opening slots for Bishop Briggs and the X Ambassadors and they haven't slowed down since.

For all members of Paper Jackets, the road to creating the collections of Souvenirs has been long and not without its bumps. However, they're more than excited for whatever the next steps may be. "There's a sense of urgency," says Mason, speaking to the collection as a whole. "There's this mentality of, we have to do this now, we have to make these songs now...There's this artistic force that pushes me in that way." Whatever force they are following, they're sure to take some souvenirs for the road.

