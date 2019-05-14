Panic! At the Disco, Travis Scott to Headline Music Midtown 2019

Travis Scott, Panic! At The Disco, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend will headline this year's Music Midtown Festival at Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. The annual festival, which began in 1994, will also feature chart toppers including Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and more.

"I'm very excited for Music Midtown this year. When Alex and I started the festival twenty-five years ago, our goal was to present a diverse group of the biggest names and rising stars in music. Music Midtown 2019 continues that tradition," says Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon. "We're really looking forward to seeing Atlanta show up for another amazing weekend in Piedmont Park."

TICKET PACKAGES -

General Admission

One Commemorative RFID-enabled Wristband

Two Days of Live Performances on 4 Stages

Food from Regional and Local Restaurants Including Vegan & Gluten-free Options

Sponsor Areas with Unique Experiences and Giveaways Throughout the Park

Bars & Concessions Throughout the Park

GA+

Access to GA+ Preferred Viewing Areas at each stage (just behind VIP Viewing)

Access to all General Admission Areas

VIP

Dedicated Entrances

VIP Lounge Access

Premium Stage Viewing Areas

Complimentary Beer & Wine

Complimentary Food Concessions in VIP areas

Access to all General Admission Areas

Super VIP

All of the standard VIP amenities, plus:

Dedicated Super VIP Festival Entrances

Air Conditioned Super VIP Only "Luxury Lounge" located at the Salesforce Stage

Exclusive Super VIP Amenities in the "Luxury Lounge" including lounge seating, phone charging stations & much more

Stage Viewing Areas

Full Premium Open Bar all weekend

Gourmet Catered Food All Weekend in "Luxury Lounge"

Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms

Golf Cart Transportation between Meadow Stages

Access to all General Admission & VIP Areas

The performance schedule, along with other exciting details, will be released leading up to the event.





