Panic! At the Disco, Travis Scott to Headline Music Midtown 2019
Travis Scott, Panic! At The Disco, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend will headline this year's Music Midtown Festival at Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. The annual festival, which began in 1994, will also feature chart toppers including Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and more.
"I'm very excited for Music Midtown this year. When Alex and I started the festival twenty-five years ago, our goal was to present a diverse group of the biggest names and rising stars in music. Music Midtown 2019 continues that tradition," says Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon. "We're really looking forward to seeing Atlanta show up for another amazing weekend in Piedmont Park."
The performance schedule, along with other exciting details, will be released leading up to the event.