Panic! At The Disco to Play Virtual Concert Performance
The concert will air exclusively via premium social live media platform Moment on December 7th.
Panic! At The Disco is giving fans around the world the chance to experience their Viva Las Vengeance tour through a virtual concert experience, airing exclusively via premium social live media platform Moment on December 7th.
Filmed at the United Center in Chicago and featuring the perfect setlist for longtime and brand new fans alike, the performance will see the group playing songs off of their most recent album Viva Las Vengeance [Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records] along with hits spanning their iconic discography.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here for $5 and will be available for replay on Moment for 48 hours following the initial live airing. The premiere will take place on December 7 at 8PM local time in North and South America and December 8 globally at 7PM in London and Tokyo and 9PM in Sydney.
Formed in Las Vegas, NV in 2004 Panic! At The Disco are a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. The band released their seventh studio album, Viva Las Vengeance in earlier this year to critical acclaim (Variety declared, "This is Panic!'s best album"). VLV marked the first new music from the band since they released their #1 RIAA certified platinum-selling album "Pray For The Wicked."
The album was highlighted by the 5x-platinum smash hit "High Hopes" which simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats and broke the Billboard record for most weeks atop the Hot Rock Songs Chart! The hit song was nominated for Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Favorite Pop Rock Song at the AMAs.
The album also featured platinum smashes "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Say Amen (Saturday Night)". In 2016, PATD released their critically acclaimed fifth album, "Death Of A Bachelor" which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards.
The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. "DOAB" has also spawned RIAA certified gold singles "Hallelujah," "LA Devotee," Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time," and platinum singles "Death Of A Bachelor," "Emperor's New Clothes," and "Victorious."
The band's song "House of Memories" off of DOAB is currently having a TikTok moment with over 2.1 billion views. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including the GRAMMYS, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more.
In 2017 Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots. In 2018, he received a TONY Award nomination for "Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for the song he wrote called "Simple Sponge" for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.
Outside of music, Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.
Photo Credit: Zak Cassar
