Pandora Celebrates Prom Season with 28 Brand New Stations

Today, Pandora unveiled Prom Night, its largest suite of stations to date, all in celebration of the 2022 prom season. From TLC's "Waterfalls" to Harry Styles' "As It Was," Pandora's twenty-eight new stations capture songs from the big dance for the classes of 1995 through 2022.

A time capsule of the hottest hits gracing high school dance floors across the nation, Pandora's Prom Night brings the top tracks of 1995-2022 to all tiers of its streaming service, including its free tier. Each year's station is carefully curated on various yearly charts including Pandora's year-end lists and multiple external lists covering all genres.

The suite of stations journey through twenty-eight years of graduating classes, kicking off with the class of 1995 and Montell Jordan saying "This Is How We Do It" on Prom Night: 1995. *NSYNC and Destiny's Child rule the turn of the century on Prom Night: 2000, and Katy Perry and Usher are crowned prom queen and prom king on Prom Night: 2010. The class of 2021 gets their "drivers license" from Olivia Rodrigo on Prom Night: 2021, before this year's graduating seniors ride "First Class" with Jack Harlow on Prom Night: 2022.

"No matter how long ago you went to your prom, all it takes to bring you right back to that special moment is a song," said Kevin Stapleford, VP of content and programming at Pandora. "Each of these stations was carefully researched by our curators who unearthed the biggest songs of prom season for every year since 1995 to create the ultimate throwback prom celebration for each class. Our suite of prom stations -- the largest number of new stations we've launched in a single day -- will make you feel like you're right back at the big dance."

Pandora's Prom Night suite celebrates the nostalgic memories of high school from the first day of first year until the last exam rings pomp and circumstance bells. A walk down memory lane for graduating classes of today and the past, all twenty-eight stations commemorate seniors' one last dance.