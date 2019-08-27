Palm Haze Drop Electrifying Music Video for 'Second Round'

With fuzzed guitars and airy vocals, Vancouver-via-Brazil shoegaze duo Palm Haze just shared a new video for "Second Round" from their album Rêve Bleu out this Friday, August 30 on YHS Records. Like the track itself, the video starts softly before bursting through with electrifying noise and a wash of exploding colors.

It follows previous singles "Floating" premiered with Clash and "Almost Soon" on PopMatters. As Pitchfork pointed out, the band is "capable of just as furious a swirl" as My Bloody Valentine and Ride, blending alt-rock, shoegaze, and trip-hop influences to create a sound that's somehow heavy, dark and tranquil all at once. Vocalist/bassist Anna Wagner and guitarist/producer Lucas Inacio (aka Fløver) previously released their Tangy Dream EP in 2017 (DKFM's 3rd best shoegaze album that year). It was later released on cassette by YHS Records and on vinyl via a successful crowdfunding campaign on Qrates.

This new album, which draws from the duo's chaotic personal lives in 2018, they describe as "another story told by the unconscious." Anna & Fløver explain further: "While Tangy Dream feels very tangible and achievable, Rêve Bleu will bring up chaotic emotions and thoughts, taking you much further from reality and closer to the wonders of uncertainty. Where could you go? What could you do? It's a fantasy you fall on accidentally, revealing risky and forbidden paths. It's the kind of dream you're afraid of, but also tempted towards."

Tour Dates

8/28: Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate Arts Society

8/31: Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge

9/2: Toronto, ON @ Burdock Music Hall

9/4: Québec, ON @ Maelstrøm Saint-Roch

9/6: Ottawa, ON @ Bar Robo

9/7: Montreal, QC @ Bar Danse Entre-Nous





Related Articles View More Music Stories