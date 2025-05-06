Pachyman to Embark on Co-Headlining Tour with MNDSGN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pachyman — the musical project of Puerto Rican-born, Los Angeles-based musician Pachy Garcia — has announced a 28-date North American co-headlining tour with Stones Throw artist MNDSGN. The tour kicks off on September 26 in San Diego and concludes with a pair of hometown dates at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on October 31 and November 1.

This tour is an extension of Pachyman's worldwide live dates in support of his new album Another Place, due out May 23 on ATO Records. Pachy recently wrapped a run of live shows in New Zealand and Australia, as well as a run of West Coast dates alongside Darkside. Beginning in May, Pachyman will embark on a spring headlining tour of Europe and the UK — see full dates below.

The VHS-warped video for "In Love" introduced a new quartet lineup that will debut on the upcoming Europe / UK tour dates: Pachy on drums and vocals, Javier Perez on guitar, Jordan Brooks on bass, and Diego Gaeta on keys.

Last week, Pachyman shared the latest preview of the album with “Calor Ahora,” which he describes as "the backbone of the record" and the moment when he "achieved a new sound that I had never encountered in my music before.” The track is rippling, minimal dub that incorporates sparkling, alien synthesizers and a koan-like vocal.

Another Place is Pachyman’s most daring project to-date, one that builds upon its forebears by leaning into the idiosyncratic elements lurking beneath previous projects. In doing so, it synthesizes the myriad scenes that have recontextualized the methods and aesthetics of dub — from pioneering synth-pop weirdos like William Onyeabor and Yellow Magic Orchestra to Basic Channel’s amniotic dub techno — into a sound that, while still anchored in dub reggae’s glorious walls of sound, is undeniably Pachyman’s own.

Lead single "Hard To Part" is a skeletal drone workout that doubles as "a funky dub reggae love letter to Los Angeles" (Remezcla). KCRW called it "funky-spooky-cool" and put it at #2 on their Top 30 chart, adding: "ESG fans, take note."

PACHYMAN x MNDSGN TOUR DATES

Sept 25: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sept 26: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Sept 27: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Sept 29: Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Sept 30: Austin, TX @ Antone’s

Oct 1: Houston, TX @ White Music Hall

Oct 3: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Oct 4: Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

Oct 5: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Oct 6: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Oct 8: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 9: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Oct 10: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

Oct 11: Baltimore, MD @ Union Craft Brewery

Oct 13: Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Oct 15: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Oct 16: Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

Oct 17: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Oct 18: Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar

Oct 21: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

Oct 22: Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Oct 24: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 25: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Oct 26: Portland, OR @ The Den

Oct 28: San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Oct 29: Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Nov 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

PACHYMAN EU / UK TOUR DATES

May 21: Hamburg, DE @ Knust

May 23: Stockholm, SE @ Hosoi

May 24: Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti

May 25: Copenhagen, DN @ Ideal Bar

May 28: Berlin, DE @ LARK

May 29: Munich, DE @ Import Export

May 30: Zurich, CH @ Moods

May 31: Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

June 1: Utrecht, NL @ De Nijverheid

June 3: Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephémère

June 4: Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

June 5: London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

June 6: Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

June 7: Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

PACHYMAN N.A. TOUR DATES

June 20 - 22: Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

June 26 - July 5: Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

Sept 18: Mexico City, MX @ Foro IR (Sala B)

Sept 19: Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Rooftop

Sept 20: Querétaro @ Salón Salvaje

Photo credit: Alex Bulli

