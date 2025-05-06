Pachyman to Embark on Co-Headlining Tour with MNDSGN

The tour kicks off on September 26 in San Diego and concludes with a pair of hometown dates at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on October 31 and November 1.
Pachyman — the musical project of Puerto Rican-born, Los Angeles-based musician Pachy Garcia — has announced a 28-date North American co-headlining tour with Stones Throw artist MNDSGN. The tour kicks off on September 26 in San Diego and concludes with a pair of hometown dates at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on October 31 and November 1.
This tour is an extension of Pachyman's worldwide live dates in support of his new album Another Place, due out May 23 on ATO Records. Pachy recently wrapped a run of live shows in New Zealand and Australia, as well as a run of West Coast dates alongside Darkside. Beginning in May, Pachyman will embark on a spring headlining tour of Europe and the UK — see full dates below.
The VHS-warped video for "In Love" introduced a new quartet lineup that will debut on the upcoming Europe / UK tour dates: Pachy on drums and vocals, Javier Perez on guitar, Jordan Brooks on bass, and Diego Gaeta on keys.
Last week, Pachyman shared the latest preview of the album with “Calor Ahora,” which he describes as "the backbone of the record" and the moment when he "achieved a new sound that I had never encountered in my music before.” The track is rippling, minimal dub that incorporates sparkling, alien synthesizers and a koan-like vocal.
Another Place is Pachyman’s most daring project to-date, one that builds upon its forebears by leaning into the idiosyncratic elements lurking beneath previous projects. In doing so, it synthesizes the myriad scenes that have recontextualized the methods and aesthetics of dub — from pioneering synth-pop weirdos like William Onyeabor and Yellow Magic Orchestra to Basic Channel’s amniotic dub techno — into a sound that, while still anchored in dub reggae’s glorious walls of sound, is undeniably Pachyman’s own.
Lead single "Hard To Part" is a skeletal drone workout that doubles as "a funky dub reggae love letter to Los Angeles" (Remezcla). KCRW called it "funky-spooky-cool" and put it at #2 on their Top 30 chart, adding: "ESG fans, take note."
Sept 25: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Sept 26: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Sept 27: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
Sept 29: Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
Sept 30: Austin, TX @ Antone’s
Oct 1: Houston, TX @ White Music Hall
Oct 3: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Oct 4: Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
Oct 5: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Oct 6: Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Oct 8: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Oct 9: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Oct 10: Amherst, MA @ The Drake
Oct 11: Baltimore, MD @ Union Craft Brewery
Oct 13: Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Oct 15: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
Oct 16: Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch
Oct 17: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Oct 18: Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar
Oct 21: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
Oct 22: Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Oct 24: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
Oct 25: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Oct 26: Portland, OR @ The Den
Oct 28: San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Oct 29: Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall
Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Nov 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
May 21: Hamburg, DE @ Knust
May 23: Stockholm, SE @ Hosoi
May 24: Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti
May 25: Copenhagen, DN @ Ideal Bar
May 28: Berlin, DE @ LARK
May 29: Munich, DE @ Import Export
May 30: Zurich, CH @ Moods
May 31: Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
June 1: Utrecht, NL @ De Nijverheid
June 3: Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephémère
June 4: Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
June 5: London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
June 6: Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
June 7: Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
June 20 - 22: Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
June 26 - July 5: Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
Sept 18: Mexico City, MX @ Foro IR (Sala B)
Sept 19: Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Rooftop
Sept 20: Querétaro @ Salón Salvaje
Photo credit: Alex Bulli
