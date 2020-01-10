PVRIS To Join Halsey on 2020 Summer Tour & Shares New Track 'Hallucinations (Acoustic)'

To ring in the new year, alt-pop trio PVRIS have announced that they will join Halsey and blackbear this summer on a North American amphitheater tour, making stops in Nashville, New York, and more. A full list of dates is below, with tickets available on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Also today, the band shares "Hallucinations (Acoustic)," a fresh spin on their Marshmello-assisted hit, which Billboard staffers recently declared as their #1 Best Rock & Alternative Song of 2019, calling it "the triumphant statement of an established electro-rock group realizing its pop instincts." "Hallucinations" was also recently added to the Radio 1 B-List ahead of their sold-out UK underplay tour next month.

Listen to "Hallucinations (Acoustic)" below!

The past year was yet another momentous chapter of PVRIS' already successful career, including a completely sold-out U.S. underplay tour and their Hallucinations EP released on Reprise/Warner Records this past fall, which included fan-favorite tracks "Old Wounds" and "Death of Me." As 2020 kicks off, the band is putting the finishing touches on their highly-anticipated forthcoming album. Stay tuned for more announcements coming soon.

Since forming in 2012 out of Lowell, Massachusetts, PVRIS - comprised of Lyndsey "Lynn" Gunn (vocals), Alex Babinski (guitar), and Brian MacDonald (bass/keyboard) - has quickly created their own musical lane, blending rock elements with deep, atmospheric beats and pop-leaning melodies. The EP marks the band's official return since their explosive launch of All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell (2017), which reached #4 on both the UK Albums Chart and the U.S. Alternative Chart, with leading tracks "What's Wrong" and "Heaven" each garnering over 13M streams. They made their debut with the 2014 release of their first full-length album, White Noise, featuring breakout single "You and I," which has racked up over 30M streams worldwide. Over a few short years, the band has amassed more than 400M cumulative streams, toured with Muse, Fall Out Boy and 30 Seconds To Mars and earned critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, and Billboard, and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Last Call With Carson Daly.

SUMMER 2020 TOUR WITH HALSEY

7/12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/15 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/25 Saint Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/1 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes





