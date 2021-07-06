PUPPY Release New Single 'Angel'

English rock band, PUPPY, have released their brand new single "Angel" through Rude Records. "Angel" is the band's first new release following their 2019 EP 'iii.' Fans can listen now here, and check out the official lyric video here. "Angel" is crushingly heavy, explosively fun, and is laced with the group's signature sense of melancholic melody.

From the band on the brilliant and inspired video for "Angel," "We at PUPPY have always wanted to incorporate the world of gaming into what we do. With the video for our new single 'Angel,' we all felt that the time was right to branch out into the world on technology. When our initial proposal for a fully immersive Oculus Rift sci-fi fantasy in which our topless avatars do battle with intergalactic warlords was dismissed as 'really expensive' and 'not at all believable', we quickly suggested a Final Fantasy style concept in which incredibly muscular versions of ourselves went on quests and solved puzzles with giant axes. This was also apparently 'a terrible idea'. Our next approach involved a physically interactive training pod module in the style of Michael Jackson's Space Scramble Training, in which we'd guide players on a perilous mission to Uranus. Our label threatened to drop us when we sent over the treatment. And so we moved back, one console at a time, between operating systems and decades, until we arrived at the 8 bit capabilities of the NES, the only graphics system simple and cheap enough for us to try and imitate by ourselves. The result is our new video for 'Angel', a (not at all) immersive 8-bit gothic fantasy designed and animated by us with love and affection. We hope you enjoy."

PUPPY was founded in 2015 when school friends Jock Norton (vocals, guitar) and Billy Howard (drums) met bass player Will Michael while working in a London bar; the three bonded by playing the soundtrack to cult 80s comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and figuring out that Norton and Michael's voices worked nicely together on Karaoke versions of Van Halen & Metallica.

Later that same year, the band released their eponymous debut EP, a joyful blend of swooning Power Pop and beer-guzzling Heavy Metal, that quickly earned comparisons to acts like The Smashing Pumpkins, Dinosaur Jr and 'Weezer fronted by Papa Emiritus of Ghost' (Noisey). Early tracks "Forever" and "The Great Beyond" were picked up and used in the mammoth video game series Guitar Hero, opening up the fledgling group up to a huge new audience and satisfying their axe wielding inner-children at the same time. A second EP quickly followed in 2016, and "Vol ii" saw the band take their first major steps into the live sphere, with UK festival appearances at Download and 2000 Trees, rounding out a healthy run of tours with acts like Creeper and CKY. The result of a lengthy recording process with producers Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood), Neil Kennedy (Creeper, Boston Manor) and mixer Adrien Bushby (Placebo, Foo Fighters), The Goat was released in January 2019, while the band were midway through an epic European tour with Monster Magnet. The album received rave reviews and cemented Puppy's status as the oddballs of up and coming Heavy music.

In support of the album, the band recorded a live set at BBC's iconic Maida Vale studios (their second), and racked up festival appearances everywhere from Glastonbury to Bloodstock Open Air. That year also saw PUPPY travel to the US for the first time, selling out a headline show in Brooklyn's iconic St Vitus Bar for Revolver Magazine, as well as heading to Texas for that year's SXSW festival. Without missing a beat, the band saw out the year by releasing a surprise EP, 'iii', which drew inspiration from their favourite Steve Albini led productions of the 80's and 90's, stripping their dense sound back to its rawest components. The band then set out on a lengthy European run with Norwegian stoner-punks Bokassa to promote the record before returning home to begin writing again for their 2nd full length album.

2021 marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the bands career. Having recently signed to Rude Records, they're excited to finally be able to share the fruits of their creative labor. "Angel sets the stage for PUPPY to unleash what they've been working on out into the world.

Listen here: