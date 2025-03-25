PUP Share New Single with Jeff Rosenstock, Set Co-Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto punk heroes PUP— comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski— will release their highly anticipated forthcoming album Who Will Look After The Dogs? on May 2nd via Little Dipper / Rise Records. The band have already previewed the record with “Hallways” and “Paranoid,” and now they share another ripper entitled “Get Dumber” featuring long-time buddy and collaborator Jeff Rosenstock. Listen to it below.

Additionally, PUP and Jeff Rosenstock will embark on a co-headline tour aptly titled “PUP + JEFF ROSENSTOCK PRESENT: A CATACLYSMIC RAPTURE OF FRIENDSHIPNESS." Ekko Astral will support on all US dates. The shows go on-sale March 28 @ 10am local time- see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here.

Who Will Look After The Dogs?, PUP’s pummeling and cathartic fifth LP, is their most immediate, no-frills, and hard-hitting full-length yet. It was made in Los Angeles with producer John Congleton over the course of three weeks, and it’s the culmination of PUP’s past decade of constant touring and their palpable, livewire chemistry. The album evokes the lightning-in-a-bottle intensity of their self-titled debut (except they are much better at their instruments now), and finds our self-deprecating frontman Stefan Babcock at his most reflective, vulnerable and prolific.

Over 12 tracks, Babcock excavates his life's relationships—romantic, with his bandmates, and most ruthlessly, his relationship to himself. There’s plenty of growth, but also plenty of unpredictable mayhem in the arrangements and an acerbic bite in the writing. And while PUP historically are at one another’s throats during the album process, this time they scrapped their tedious perfectionism and rediscovered the joy of making loud music together.

TOUR DATES

05/07/25 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham*&

05/08/25 - Leeds, UK @ Project House*&

05/10/25 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz*&

05/11/25 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)*&

05/12/25 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University*&

05/13/25 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory*&

05/15/25 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*&

05/16/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town*&

05/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg*

05/20/25 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta*

05/21/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo*

05/22/25 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44*

05/23/25 - Munich, DE @ Strom*

05/25/25 - Paris, FR @ Bellevilloise*

05/27/25 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

05/28/25 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

05/29/25 - València, ES @ Loco Club

05/30/25 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

8/5/25 - Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

8/6/25 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

8/8/25 - Brisbane, QLD @ Princess Theatre

8/9/25 - Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre

8/10/25 - Melbourne, VIC @ Northcote Theatre

8/12/25 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley St. Music Hall

8/14/25 - Perth, WA @ Magnet House

9/3/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

9/4/25 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

9/5/25 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^

9/6/25 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center ^

9/8/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

9/9/25 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

9/10/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

9/12/25 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

9/13/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

9/15/25 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

9/17/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

9/19/25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

9/20/25 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

9/22/25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

9/24/25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

9/25/25 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ^

9/26/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

9/27/25 - Austin, TX @ Radio East ^

9/30/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/1/25 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^

10/2/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

10/4/25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

10/6/25 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10/7/25 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

10/9/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex ^

10/11/25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

* support from Illuminati Hotties

& support from Goo

^ support from Ekko Astral

Photo Credit: Nestor Chumak

