PSYCHO LAS VEGAS Announces Daily Lineup and Single Day Tickets On Sale

The biggest names in metal and rock come together this August 16-18 for PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The daily lineup for this celebration of rock n' roll will feature everything fans have come to know and love. Single day tickets go on sale today at 10 AM PST for $109 plus fees per day at VivaPsycho.com and AXS.com.



Megadeth performs its only Vegas show of 2019 while Opeth is set to perform its only U.S. show in the past three years and original Psycho Las Vegas alums Electric Wizard return to headline the venerable festival.



Clutch, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Beach House, High on Fire, Bad Religion, Mogwai, The Black Angels, Mark Lanegan, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Graveyard, Deafheaven, Glassjaw, The Faint and Cold Cave are among the other artists slated to appear.



More than 65 bands will grace four stages at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino over the three day festival, including the newly renovated Mandalay Bay Events Center; the iconic House of Blues Las Vegas; Mandalay Bay Beach, featuring a wave pool and lazy river; and Rhythm & Riffs, a Vegas-style lounge in the middle of the casino floor. While VIP High Roller passes quickly sold out, three-day General Admission tickets at Tier 1 pricing for $249 (excluding tax and fees) are still available in addition to single day tickets for $109 plus fees per day that go on sale today. Tickets can be purchased at VivaPsycho.com and AXS.com. Discount room rates at Mandalay Bay and various MGM Resorts hotels are available through this link.



Kicking off the three-day PSYCHO LAS VEGAS festival is Psycho Swim, an all-day music filled pool party at DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Thursday, August 15. Tickets are included in the VIP High Roller package, otherwise are separate from the three-day festival and on sale now for $35 (excluding tax and fees) for those 21 years of age and older.



2019 Psycho Swim lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 15: Corrosion of Conformity, Lucifer, Danava, ASG, Primitive Man, Yakuza, Monophonics, Motorbabe, Mother Mercury, Idle Hands, Howling Giant and Thrown Into Exile.



2019 PSYCHO LAS VEGAS Daily Lineup:

Friday, Aug. 16: Electric Wizard, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, High on Fire, Bad Religion, Graveyard, Glassjaw, Cold Cave, Fu Manchu, Power Trip, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Goatwhore, En Minor, Nothing, Perturbator, Royal Thunder, Hangman's Chair, Led Zeppelin II, L.A. Witch, Spindrift, Ilsa, Devil Master, Electric Citizen, Candy, DJ Ethan McCarthy and DJ Pain Killer.



Saturday, Aug. 17: Megadeth, Clutch, The Black Angels, Mark Lanegan, The Faint, Triumph of Death, Carcass, Old Man Gloom, Tobacco, Oranssi Pazuzu, Black Mountain, Full of Hell, The Obsessed, Soft Kill, DVNE, Grails, Mork, Nighthorse, Monophonics, Tomb Mold, Led Zeppelin II, Danava and Levitation Room.



Sunday, Aug. 18: Opeth, Beach House, Mogwai, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Deafheaven, Rotting Christ, 1349, Dead Meadow, YOB, Kadavar, Amenra, Vio-Lence, Truckfighters, Have A Nice Life, Warhorse, Twin Temple, Polyrhythmics, Hellfire, Two Minutes to Late Night and Andrew W.K. closing the festival.



*Please note daily lineup is subject to slight changes.





