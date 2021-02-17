PRISM B!TCH Releases New Single 'Starlight'

Emerging rock quartet Prism B!tch has released their new single "Starlight" from their debut full-length studio album, Perla, out March 5th. Ruminating on the fragility and beauty of existence and death, ethereal vocals blast off over lush instrumentation, a bold drumbeat, and a soaring guest solo from Built To Spill frontman Doug Martsch on "Starlight." PRESS HERE to listen. The band also released a space-themed DIY music video to accompany the rock anthem, directed and edited by guitarist Chris Walsh, which first premiered with BrooklynVegan. PRESS HERE to watch.

Perla is available for pre-order now at all DSPs; pre-orders include instant downloads of previously released singles "One Shot" and "In N Out" - PRESS HERE. Perla will also be available on vinyl and CD as well as limited edition lyric zines; album, merch and bundle packages are available at Prism B!tch's official webstore HERE.

"We're excited to share this deeply personal song with everyone, which is inspired by the loss of our loved ones and the universality of life and death," shares Prism B!tch. "'Starlight' is an existential rock ballad on the brevity of life. Life is short, we're all going to die, so enjoy it. The song is made up of multiple layers of vocal harmonies and slow building energy. Having Doug's dreamy guest solo on this track just makes it extra special for us as we're big fans of his guitar playing!"

Prism B!tch - Lauren Poole [bass, vocals], Lilah Rose [keys, guitar, vocals], Chris Walsh [guitar], and Teresa Cruces [drums, vocals] - hop from robust riff-ery to sticky sweet hooks before dipping back into moments of distorted bliss and warm melodies. With no shortage of unexpected thrills, the four-piece constructs something of a sonic rollercoaster on Perla. Each band member's personality shines on the 11-track independent collection - produced by Toshi Kasai [Foo Fighters, The Melvins] and recorded at Sound of Sirens Studio in Los Angeles - with "the pop punk from Lilah, the hair band vibes from Teresa, and the bluesy riffs from Chris." Perla, named after Teresa's mother, features the band's latest single "One Shot," an upbeat, fantastical song with a hint of classic rock about pushing through a hardship and demanding strength, as well as previously released tracks "In N Out," "Heathers," "II" and "Too High." Full track listing for Perla below.

PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "One Shot," the Albuquerque band's irreverent punk ode to their Southwest upbringing and love for cinema and theater, inspired by the visuals of Spaghetti Westerns and old-school music videos that feel like short films.

Prism B!tch made their musical introduction with 2017's The Getaway EP before unleashing the self-titled Prism Bitch EP a year later. Along the way, they've amassed over 100K cumulative streams, won three Weekly Alibi "Best of Burque" Music Awards, and ignited iconic stages including The Whisky A Go-Go, The Roxy, Webster Hall and SXSW in addition to touring up and down both coasts in support of indie rock mainstays Built To Spill. Inspired by everyone from The Pixies to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Prism B!tch has crystallized an unpredictable and undeniable signature sound on their debut full-length, Perla.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Johnny Gomez