PRISM B!TCH Debut Full-Length Album 'Perla' Out Now

Today, emerging rock quartet Prism B!tch has released their debut full-length studio album, Perla. PRESS HERE to listen. The 11-track independent collection - produced by Toshi Kasai [Foo Fighters, The Melvins] and recorded at Sound of Sirens Studio in Los Angeles - features the Albuquerque band's latest singles "Starlight," which has received support from BrooklynVegan and NPR, and "One Shot." Coinciding with the release of Perla, Prism B!tch has issued the official music video for the previously released track "II," directed and edited by Brendan McKnight. Watch below. Perla is available on vinyl and CD as well as limited edition lyric zines; album, merch and bundle packages are available at Prism B!tch's official webstore HERE.

"We're so excited to share our full-length debut album Perla with you!" shares the band. "This album is a diverse collection of personal songs about our lives these past few intense years. Subjects range from death and breakups to new romance and exciting opportunities, and above all, friendship. We want it to help ease loneliness and possibly give listeners a chance to forget their worries and have a good time with us. Music is the universal way to feel better, and we hope Perla is like your companion in this strange world. Also, we want you to have a good time! Now, excuse us, while we go celebrate all day!"

Prism B!tch - Lauren Poole [bass, vocals], Lilah Rose [keys, guitar, vocals], Chris Walsh [guitar], and Teresa Cruces [drums, vocals] - hop from robust riff-ery to sticky sweet hooks before dipping back into moments of distorted bliss and warm melodies. With no shortage of unexpected thrills, the four-piece constructs something of a sonic rollercoaster on Perla. Each band member's personality shines on the album with "the pop punk from Lilah, the hair band vibes from Teresa, and the bluesy riffs from Chris."

Perla, named after Teresa's mother, opens with "In N Out," an energetic, dance-y sexual song filled with sun-spiked guitar melodies about admitting to the guilty pleasures of going back to someone who you love to hate. "One Shot" is an upbeat, fantastical song with a hint of classic rock about pushing through a hardship and demanding strength. Ruminating on the fragility and beauty of existence and death, ethereal vocals blast off over lush instrumentation, a bold drumbeat, and a soaring guest guitar solo from Built To Spill frontman Doug Martsch on "Starlight." Elsewhere on the album are the anthems "Heathers," a bass-heavy alternative fever dream about feelings of adolescence and mean girls, the foreboding palm-muted stomp and scream of "II" and, with a sweet melody followed by a jarring sludgy metal punch, "Too High," a song about smoking too much weed. Full track listing for Perla below.

Prism B!tch made their musical introduction with 2017's The Getaway EP before unleashing the self-titled Prism Bitch EP a year later. Along the way, they've amassed over 100K cumulative streams, won three Weekly Alibi "Best of Burque" Music Awards, and ignited iconic stages including The Whisky A Go-Go, The Roxy, Webster Hall and SXSW in addition to touring up and down both coasts in support of indie rock mainstays Built To Spill. Inspired by everyone from The Pixies to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Prism B!tch has crystallized an unpredictable and undeniable signature sound on their debut full-length, Perla.

Photo Credit: Johnny Gomez